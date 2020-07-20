‘Absolute shambles’, ‘Circus’ – Plenty of Charlton fans react to Lee Bowyer’s player contracts claim

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has revealed that he is unable to offer new deals to senior players due to an embargo, which has drawn a frustrated response from many Addicks fans.

Charlton have been plagued by off-field issues since the turn of the year mostly concerning the ownership of the club and East Street Investments’ takeover.

The EFL announced in March that they had placed the south London club under a registration embargo in relation to the takeover.

Speaking to London News Online, Bowyer has revealed that he is currently unable to extend the deals of senior players – including goalkeeper Dillon Phillips and out-of-contract trio Naby Sarr, Jonny Williams, and Adam Matthews.

He said: “I hope he (Sarr) stays but because of this embargo we’re under we can’t offer contracts to senior players yet.

“With the young kids we can, but not the senior boys – because of the embargo.

“We would sign Naby whether we were in the Championship or League One – but we can’t do it.

“It’s given us less time when we finish [the season] to try and tie down players or bring players in. It’s just another thing going on behind the scenes that doesn’t sit right with me.

“It’s a difficult enough period without having things like that to deal with.

“Albie [Morgan] has signed and Josh Davison has signed. But they are kids. The more senior ones like Adam Matthews, Naby and all them type of lads, we can’t. Dillon is another example.

“Because of the embargo, we can’t offer them new contracts.

“I don’t know when that will be lifted. I don’t know what is going on – I’ve stepped away from all that behind the scenes. I just want to keep us in the division and cross that bridge when we come to it.

“I’m guessing 99 percent of the other clubs in the division don’t have to work this way. But that’s the way it is, unfortunately.”

Charlton are 21st in the Championship and only outside the bottom three on goal difference heading into the final game of the season.

The Addicks must better or equal the result of Luton Town to ensure that they remain in the second flight of English football.

It looks as though they could face issues concerning personnel even if they achieve Championship survival.

Bowyer’s comments certainly appear to have left many Addicks fans frustrated.

