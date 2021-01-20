Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cardiff City

‘Absolute shambles’, ‘Beyond a joke’ – These Cardiff City fans are livid after latest loss

Cardiff City fell to a sixth successive defeat as they were beaten at home by struggling QPR tonight.

Boss Neil Harris has been under huge pressure in recent weeks, and there was no hiding place for him tonight as the Bluebirds went on their worst run for consecutive losses outside the top-flight since 1993.

Whilst his Cardiff side had a few chances in what was a pretty even game, Chris Willock’s 71st minute strike was enough to separate the sides and condemn the Welsh side to another defeat.

Promotion had been the aim for the Bluebirds ahead of this season, but they trail the play-off places by 13 points at this stage, and they’re just nine above the relegation zone.

As you would expect, fans were calling for Harris to go on social media after the game, with many feeling the results speak for themselves.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the manager…


