‘Absolute shambles’, ‘Beyond a joke’ – These Cardiff City fans are livid after latest loss

Cardiff City fell to a sixth successive defeat as they were beaten at home by struggling QPR tonight.

Full-time at CCS. Chris Willock's second half goal wins it for QPR.#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/ugwoVjjVP7 — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) January 20, 2021

Boss Neil Harris has been under huge pressure in recent weeks, and there was no hiding place for him tonight as the Bluebirds went on their worst run for consecutive losses outside the top-flight since 1993.

Whilst his Cardiff side had a few chances in what was a pretty even game, Chris Willock’s 71st minute strike was enough to separate the sides and condemn the Welsh side to another defeat.

Promotion had been the aim for the Bluebirds ahead of this season, but they trail the play-off places by 13 points at this stage, and they’re just nine above the relegation zone.

As you would expect, fans were calling for Harris to go on social media after the game, with many feeling the results speak for themselves.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the manager…

Neil Harris leads Cardiff to 6 straight defeats outside the top flight for the first time since 1993. A statement from the club to follow shortly if the crunch talks between the board are what they were believed to have said. — BluebirdsTalk (@BluebirdsTalk_) January 20, 2021

We’ve had a 5 minute spell in a 90 minute game yet again. 6 straight defeats!!! How long can we possibly give him!!! HARRIS OUT !!!!!! Absolute shambles !!! — Ross Fowler (@RossCCFC1988) January 20, 2021

Can someone at the club explain why NH deserves to keep his job please, dreadfull again, no passion , no cohesion and absolutely pitifull to watch .@PaulAbbandonato @GlenWilliams12 — Fred Keenor (@Ccfc1925) January 20, 2021

Beyond a joke now. — Benjamin Hartrey (@benj8min) January 20, 2021

Enough is enough. Didn’t watch the game – why would anyone??! Woeful football and don’t look like scoring. But sounds like more dross served up. Players seem to like Harris but doesn’t count for anything. Time to go. — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) January 20, 2021

If fans were in the stadium tonight the atmosphere would be toxic. If you don’t act now we are going to get relegated. — James Leighton (@JamesL1927) January 20, 2021

Tough watch at the moment! — John Davies (@davies250395) January 20, 2021