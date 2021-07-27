Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Absolute scenes’, ‘Love it’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans are loving club’s recent player announcement

Sheffield Wednesday have completed a deal to sign Lewis Wing from Middlesbrough on a season-long loan for the upcoming 2021/22 season. 

Wing had previously been on the books with Boro, and made 92 appearances in total for them. However, he found regular minutes hard to come by with the Championship side last term, as he was loaned out to Rotherham United for the 2021/22 campaign.

Wing has a regular in Paul Warne’s team last term though, as he made 20 appearances for the Yorkshire-based side, although his efforts weren’t quite enough to see them avoid relegation into the third-tier of English football.

The midfielder has signed for a Sheffield Wednesday side that will be looking to win promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking.

Wing is the Owls’ second signing of the day, with Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s arrival being confirmed earlier on Tuesday, as Darren Moore adds to his squad ahead of their season opener against Charlton Athletic on Saturday 7th August.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Wing’s arrival at Hillsborough.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


