‘Absolute scenes’, ‘Love it’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans are loving club’s recent player announcement

Sheffield Wednesday have completed a deal to sign Lewis Wing from Middlesbrough on a season-long loan for the upcoming 2021/22 season.

Wing had previously been on the books with Boro, and made 92 appearances in total for them. However, he found regular minutes hard to come by with the Championship side last term, as he was loaned out to Rotherham United for the 2021/22 campaign.

Wing has a regular in Paul Warne’s team last term though, as he made 20 appearances for the Yorkshire-based side, although his efforts weren’t quite enough to see them avoid relegation into the third-tier of English football.

The midfielder has signed for a Sheffield Wednesday side that will be looking to win promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking.

Wing is the Owls’ second signing of the day, with Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s arrival being confirmed earlier on Tuesday, as Darren Moore adds to his squad ahead of their season opener against Charlton Athletic on Saturday 7th August.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Wing’s arrival at Hillsborough.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Wowza what a signing for league 1!!! Just a striker and we may have some upbeat fans now — RocketOwl (@RocketOwl1986) July 27, 2021

Cracking signing this. Rated this kid for years. Said that about Izzy Brown though so what do I know? — Andy McElwaine (@andymcelwaine) July 27, 2021

Really impressive work from the club. I've done nothing but moan and grumble about things Wednesday so when we get something right, you have to give credit. — Reece Davies🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ReeceDaviesSWFC) July 27, 2021

Love it lads. Just a striker and i think we are good to go — Jack 🦉 (@Jwhitey03) July 27, 2021

just give us the title now — noah walsh🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@noahhwalsh) July 27, 2021

League 1 is ours hahaha — ozzy (@_oswfc) July 27, 2021

Great singing for this league he’s a great championship player so for us to get him in league one hats off to Darren Moore — scott cain (@scottcain13) July 27, 2021

Another great signing, well done to Darren Moore our recruitment team….👍👍 — Robert Bonser (@RobertEBonser) July 27, 2021

Absolute scenes — jimboUTO (@JamesOwl2006) July 27, 2021

that tastes like promotion — Kane Moran (@KaneMoran6) July 27, 2021