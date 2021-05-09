‘Absolute rubbish’, ‘Time to go’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans fume at key figure as relegation is confirmed

Sheffield Wednesday’s relegation into League One was confirmed on the final day of the 2020/21 season, as they drew 3-3 with Derby County.

There were plenty of twists and turns on a frantic final day, as the Rams retained their status as a Championship club late on, after Rotherham United conceded late on against Cardiff City.

Martyn Waghorn netted a brace on the day for Derby, which proved crucial in their survival bid this term, as they relegated Sheffield Wednesday at the same time.

It’s been a season to forget for the Owls, with their six-point deduction for off-the-field problems proving to be the difference between relegation and Championship survival.

Sheffield Wednesday’s owner and chairman Dejphon Chansiri was quick to issue a statement after the club’s relegation into the third-tier was confirmed, and took full responsibility for their demise this season.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to react to his comments, with some venting their frustrations at Chansiri, and calling for him to depart Hillsborough this summer.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…

At least he’s held his hands up for a change but I’ll believe it when I see it — Aaron (@AaronAPG23) May 8, 2021

Appreciate this might not be popular, but actually think this is a good statement (assuming we do have plans in place). — Phil Swizzell (@philswizz) May 8, 2021

Absolute rubbish. Sorry.

No sign of him changing. No sign of him looking to employ people who 'know' football.

We will never move forward with him in charge.

He's took responsibility but what about the people who has give him the rubbish advice? — SwfcFan (@SwfcFan12) May 8, 2021

You’ve missed supporters so much because you’ve not been able to charge 45 pound a ticket — Owen (@owen_ryan7) May 8, 2021

Good statement, don't you dare upset our Darren — dan𓅓 (@__danknight__) May 8, 2021

The only way you can mend the damage you have done is to sell up and have someone who knows how to run a football club takeover. — variank | #ChansiriOut (@variank_twitch) May 8, 2021

Nothing less than promotion will do next season. We want our club back please. — Andy McElwaine (@andymcelwaine) May 8, 2021

All for Chansiri out, but I think it's important to remember how many owners want nothing more than profits from the club's, but with chansiri despite his awful decisions ,does indeed have the club's best interests at heart — brandon (@Brantano97) May 8, 2021

Get out of our club — 🦉🇶🇦🇾🇪 (@ejc18671) May 8, 2021

What a load of rubbish, How long as this statement actually been sat on a hard drive waiting to be published because this hasn't been written today, Do all the fans and yourself a favour and sell the club to someone who actually knows how to run a club properly, time to go — Jamie SWFC Bradshaw (@Jamieb83SWFC) May 8, 2021