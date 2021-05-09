Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Absolute rubbish’, ‘Time to go’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans fume at key figure as relegation is confirmed

Sheffield Wednesday’s relegation into League One was confirmed on the final day of the 2020/21 season, as they drew 3-3 with Derby County. 

There were plenty of twists and turns on a frantic final day, as the Rams retained their status as a Championship club late on, after Rotherham United conceded late on against Cardiff City.

Martyn Waghorn netted a brace on the day for Derby, which proved crucial in their survival bid this term, as they relegated Sheffield Wednesday at the same time.

It’s been a season to forget for the Owls, with their six-point deduction for off-the-field problems proving to be the difference between relegation and Championship survival.

Sheffield Wednesday’s owner and chairman Dejphon Chansiri was quick to issue a statement after the club’s relegation into the third-tier was confirmed, and took full responsibility for their demise this season.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to react to his comments, with some venting their frustrations at Chansiri, and calling for him to depart Hillsborough this summer.

