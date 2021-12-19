‘Absolute Rolls Royce’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as 24-year-old stars against Hull City

Nottingham Forest earned all three points at home to Hull City yesterday afternoon, inflicting the Tigers’ first defeat in seven games.

The Reds did have to come from behind, with Keane Lewis-Potter showing his class to fire past Brice Samba in the Forest goal in the 43rd minute.

Lewis Grabban then converted from the penalty spot in what was his 10th league goal of the season with 55 minutes on the clock, before Brennan Johnson sealed the victory in the 72nd minute.

Quiz: Have Nottingham Forest signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last 5 seasons?

1 of 20 Have Nottingham Forest signed a player from Watford in the last five seasons? Yes No

The three points for Forest has taken them to within a point of the play-off positions and into seventh place.

The Reds are now without a second-tier defeat in their last nine matches, with Steve Cooper only suffering one loss since taking charge in September.

One player who has seemingly been revitalised under Cooper is Ryan Yates, as the 24-year-old enjoyed another 90 minutes at The City Ground.

The midfielder has been operating in a less familiar role as part of a back three in the last couple of games for Forest, showing his adaptability and an excellent attitude, whilst possessing the necessary traits to shine in the role.

Here, we take look at how Forest fans have reacted on Twitter to Yates’ performance yesterday afternoon…

Absolute rolls royce of a player — Samson (@NffcSamson) December 18, 2021

Just loving Yates — Ian Bentley (@IanBent27550945) December 18, 2021

What a player — Sam Perrin (@SamPerrin_) December 18, 2021

Ryan Yates was excellent today. — JoeBakersCat (@ForestPat1951) December 18, 2021

Yates outstanding today 👏🏻👏🏻 — Nicola Beardsley (@nic123b) December 18, 2021

MoM for me, had to play in about 4 different positions! — Martyn Scott ⭐⭐ 💙 (@Martyns5) December 18, 2021

Had a cracking game! — Debs (@Debs90181034) December 18, 2021

Yay! Well played Yatesy! A player transformed under Cooper 🤩 — Claire (@Claire_nffc_x) December 18, 2021