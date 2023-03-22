Middlesbrough have been brilliant this season since Michael Carrick's arrival and they could yet finish the season in suitably fine style with promotion to the Premier League.

It seems certain they are going to have some shot at returning to the top flight, either via the play-offs or the automatic spots, and it just remains to be seen if they can indeed close down Sheffield United in second place and take them over before the end of the season.

That will be one of the main focal points before the conclusion of the campaign once it resumes after the international break, but even if they have to settle for a play-off spot you cannot deny that Michael Carrick has done an incredible job in charge of the Riverside stadium club.

That all said, then, it's perhaps no shock to see Boro fans enthusing over a clip of their possession-based brand of football having devastating effect on social media, with the club sharing it earlier this week.

With football like this, it's easy to see why Middlesbrough are in the fight for promotion this season, and also easy to see exactly why their fans are loving watching them at the moment as well.

Let's watch the clip now and see what fans are saying on social media...