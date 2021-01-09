Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Absolute quality’, ‘Head and shoulders above anybody else’ – These Nottingham Forest fans heap praise on 24-y/o after cup win

Nottingham Forest have progressed into the fourth round of the FA Cup after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Cardiff City at the City Ground today.

The Reds have endured a difficult season so far, with Chris Hughton yet to make the positive impact he would’ve hoped.

However, there have been signs of encouragement in recent weeks, and they were on show against the Welsh side. And, they particularly excelled defensively.

A reason for that was the return to the XI of Scott McKenna. The Scotland international was a rare bright spot earlier in the season, but an injury has meant he last featured in early December.

So, his return to the team was a boost for all concerned, and the 24-year-old offered a reminder of just how good he is. McKenna was solid throughout, regularly making clearances, as Cardiff struggled to create clear chances.

In fairness, his central defensive partner Joe Worrall deserves credit, and it’s fair to say the fans are excited about the duo’s partnership moving forward.

Here we look at some of the comments concerning McKenna…


