Highlights Grateful for second Swindon stint, Charlie Austin reflects fondly on his time with the 20-time southern football champions.

Austin's journey from non-league to the Premier League is highlighted, with standout stints at Burnley, QPR, and Southampton.

As Swindon Town prepares for changes, Austin sends an emotional message to fans and the club, expressing gratitude for his time there.

Charlie Austin has revealed his pride at enjoying a second spell with Swindon Town as it was announced he was among a host of players who would be leaving the club this summer.

Charlie Austin’s career so far

Having enjoyed a few prolific years in non-league, the Robins gave Austin a chance in the Football League when they signed him from Poole Town as a League One club - and it turned out to be a shrewd bit of business.

Austin would flourish over the next 18 months, and his form earned a transfer to Burnley, with a switch to QPR coming about a few years later, with the striker key as the R’s won promotion to the Premier League.

More transfers would follow, as Austin made over 70 Premier League appearances with Southampton, and he then helped West Brom to the top-flight before returning to QPR.

A short spell in Australia with Brisbane Roar gave Austin the chance to experience a new country, but he would return to the UK, and to Swindon, in December 2022.

Charlie Austin's Career Stats, Professional Clubs Only (Source: Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Goals QPR 148 61 Swindon Town 133 60 Burnley 90 44 Southampton 81 20 West Brom 45 11 Brisbane Roar 11 4

Charlie Austin to leave Swindon Town

Back at the County Ground, Austin hit nine goals in 20 games last season to trigger a contract extension, and he managed 12 in 46 in the current campaign, as the side finished in a disappointing 19th place in League Two.

Therefore, a big summer awaits, and the club started work on that as they announced 11 players would be leaving as their deals expired, with Austin among those.

Charlie Austin sends emotional Swindon Town message

Taking to Instagram, Austin reflected on his two spells with the club, as he sent a message to the fans and the club, which included wishing them well for the future.

“Well...It seems my time at Swindon town has come to an end... It was an absolute pleasure to play back at my first professional club, to have the privilege of being captain and to score my 200th career goal in red.

“The lads have been amazing. I enjoyed playing with you all, and I've made some great friends this time, friendships that will stand the test of time and football. I hope you boys know, even though I'm not there on the pitch, I am always there off it!

“Swindon is a club I hold close to my heart, I watched games there as a child with friends and family, as did my wife, it’s where i was born, and I hope it was clear that whenever I put the shirt on I always said and did what I believed was best for the club (even if at times it was controversial). I was always honest - that's because I care.

“Thank you, Clem, for giving me the opportunity to come back. I hope the great club you envision, and the great club we all know Swindon can be, is reached as soon as possible.

“To the fans, thank you for all your support during this stint and my last. You have and always have been amazing fans, who dig deep and support the team even when things are rough. I know a few never shook the anger of me leaving the first time, but just like anyone, it was natural I wanted to progress in my career and, thankfully, it paid off.

“I'm sure I will see you all again somewhere... As you saw on Saturday, there's plenty of life in the old dog yet!!”

As Austin references at the end, it seems his final game in a Swindon shirt came in the 3-3 draw with Morecambe last time out, where he scored twice.