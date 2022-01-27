‘Absolute nonsense’, ‘Massive mistake’ – These Barnsley fans are furious after transfer confirmed

Barnsley have confirmed that defender Toby Sibbick has left the club to join Hearts on a permanent basis.

Good luck, Toby 🤝 — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) January 27, 2022

The 22-year-old had a spell in the Scottish capital a few years ago, although the season was eventually cut short and he returned to Oakwell.

Despite featuring in 12 games this season, Sibbick has fallen out of favour under the new manager, so a departure this month did seem inevitable.

And, confirmation of that arrived this evening, as the Tykes announced that Sibbick had linked up with the Scottish Premiership side on a long-term contract after a fee was agreed.

It’s fair to say that selling the player has not gone down well with the support. Some feel he should’ve been give more opportunities in the league, which is understandably given Barnsley’s position and defensive problems, whilst he’s still someone who has the potential to improve.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Good luck Toby, after a difficult first season you came good. Wish you all the best. — BFC Kes Mong (@17Davenport) January 27, 2022

Absolute nonsense — Pickle (@SanitationRay) January 27, 2022

Ridiculous that. Good luck Toby — the mighty tarn (@BFCLucasss) January 27, 2022

Fear we might end up regretting t this one — Ryan Lee (@RyanLee9597) January 27, 2022

Massive massive mistake — lee peach (@lee_peach) January 27, 2022

Ridiculous decision! Should have been bloody playing 🤬 — Gary (@gazstrudders) January 27, 2022

shocking decision — t murphy (@tommurfeh) January 27, 2022