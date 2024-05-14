Highlights Birmingham City fans largely against Steve Bruce's potential return due to concerns with play style and recent managerial record.

Former players disagree on Bruce's possible re-hiring, leaning towards a younger, more progressive manager for the club's future.

Fans are concerned that even if Bruce could secure promotion, the route taken may not align with the club's vision.

Following their relegation from the Championship, it is a big summer ahead for Birmingham City.

First on their list of things to do has to be to sort out the managerial situation at St Andrews ahead of next campaign, which has been rather complicated of late.

Following Wayne Rooney's sacking in January, the club turned to former Sunderland and Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray, but the 60-year-old was forced to temporarily step down from the position due to undergoing medical treatment.

Following that revelation, Gary Rowett took over on an interim basis, but was unable to steer the Blues clear of the drop.

Recent reports suggest that Mowbray is now waiting on word from medical experts about when he can return to the club, but as yet, there is no official word about his return.

Steve Bruce linked with Birmingham City job

If Mowbray does not return, it appears one option for the Blues could be one of their former managers, Steve Bruce.

According to a surprise report from Football Insider, it is claimed that Bruce is keen on making a return to the club as their manager should the position become available.

The report reveals that Bruce is not yet ready to hang up his managerial boots just yet, and that he has ambitions of guiding a new team in the near future.

Bruce is said to have made Birmingham City aware of his stance, too.

Steve Bruce's Birmingham City managerial record, according to Transfermarkt Matches Wins Draws Losses Goals scored Goals conceded PPM 263 100 64 99 315 320 1.38

Of course, Bruce previously spent two years as a player at St Andrews between 1996 and 1998 and six years as manager between 2001 and 2007.

During that period, the ex-defender ended the club's 16-year Premier League drought, winning the Championship play-offs in 2001/02.

Bruce then kept the club in the top-flight for four seasons before being relegated back to the Championship, following which the Blues once again won promotion back to the top flight in 2006/07, this time automatically.

Bruce would leave the club later that year in 2007 after disagreements with the ownership.

Potential Steve Bruce return assessed

With the above news in mind, we wanted to know what Birmingham City fans were thinking about one of their former bosses potentially returning to the club if the vacancy were to become available.

To get an insight into this, we asked FLW's Birmingham City fan pundit Mike Gibbs for his thoughts on the matter. He was pretty clear in his response.

"Absolutely no," Mike explained when quizzed on the whether re-hiring Bruce would be a good move.

"I don't think I'd know any fans, or it would be a small minority, that would want him back.

"That's not because he did a bad job - he obviously did a good job whilst he was here. But I think his style of play, his CV since Birmingham has been very up and down.

"I think we're looking for a progressive manager and probably, ideally, a slightly younger one if Mowbray doesn't return.

"It's an absolute no from me.

"Even if he could get us out of the division, I don't think it would be done in the right way."

With our fan pundit clearly not keen, it would certainly be interesting to see if this was a feeling widely held among the club's support.

If so, any Bruce return to St Andrews could prove incredibly unpopular.