Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Absolute mustard’, ‘Unreal footballer’ – Many Stoke fans heap praise on one player following QPR victory

Published

18 mins ago

on

After back-to-back defeats, Stoke City got back to winning ways on the road on a cold Sunday afternoon against Queens Park Rangers in the capital.

The Potters had gone down to both Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers in consecutive games without scoring, with the loss of Harry Souttar for the rest of the campaign proving to be a tough one to deal with.

A 2-0 victory against the R’s was more like it though and Tyrese Campbell was back amongst the goals early on in the first half after recently returning from an injury.

Quiz: Has Nick Powell ever scored a goal for Stoke City at each of these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26

1) Liberty Stadium

It was a second goal of the season for the young forward but Stoke’s lead was almost vanquished in the second half when the hosts were awarded a penalty.

Charlie Austin was denied by Adam Davies and that proved to be the catalyst for Michael O’Neill’s side to go on and secure the win through the man of the moment in Mario Vrancic.

The Bosnian midfielder curled the ball into the corner of Seny Dieng’s goal to seal all three points and he was also involved in the opener for Campbell as well, supplying a beautiful pass to set the forward through on goal.

Vrancic’s all-round performance – aside from conceding a penalty – was praised by Potters fans on social media – let’s see what they have been saying.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Absolute mustard’, ‘Unreal footballer’ – Many Stoke fans heap praise on one player following QPR victory

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: