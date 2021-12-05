‘Absolute mustard’, ‘Unreal footballer’ – Many Stoke fans heap praise on one player following QPR victory

After back-to-back defeats, Stoke City got back to winning ways on the road on a cold Sunday afternoon against Queens Park Rangers in the capital.

The Potters had gone down to both Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers in consecutive games without scoring, with the loss of Harry Souttar for the rest of the campaign proving to be a tough one to deal with.

A 2-0 victory against the R’s was more like it though and Tyrese Campbell was back amongst the goals early on in the first half after recently returning from an injury.

It was a second goal of the season for the young forward but Stoke’s lead was almost vanquished in the second half when the hosts were awarded a penalty.

Charlie Austin was denied by Adam Davies and that proved to be the catalyst for Michael O’Neill’s side to go on and secure the win through the man of the moment in Mario Vrancic.

The Bosnian midfielder curled the ball into the corner of Seny Dieng’s goal to seal all three points and he was also involved in the opener for Campbell as well, supplying a beautiful pass to set the forward through on goal.

Vrancic’s all-round performance – aside from conceding a penalty – was praised by Potters fans on social media – let’s see what they have been saying.

Mario Vrančić

Mustard, absolute mustard 😍 #StokeCity — Ade Turner (@AdeT72) December 5, 2021

Everyone was good today, to a man. Even that guy I have an agenda against or something. But what a difference maker Mario Vrancic is, he elevates everyone around him, even Davies by allowing him to save a penalty. — Dr Matt Swift (@MSwift94) December 5, 2021

Mario Vrancic – what a beautiful man 😍 — Jake Edwards (@jakedwards1995) December 5, 2021

Vrancic is an unreal footballer 😍😍 — Steve Smith (@SteveSmithSCFC) December 5, 2021

What a result. Didn’t see that coming. Vrancic and Davies were outstanding 👏👏 — Neil (@nginnis) December 5, 2021

Davies has been superb, but Vrancic rightly man of the match for winning us the game with two moments of brilliance. Without him we simply don’t win the game. — Dom Smith (@DGabrielliSmith) December 5, 2021

Vrancic is ace isn’t he, — Rushy (@rushy6) December 5, 2021

Mario Vrancic take a bow son. Superb — Simon Marson (@Simonmarson) December 5, 2021