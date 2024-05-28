This article is part of Football League World’s 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Southampton are preparing for life back in the Premier League after winning promotion from the Championship.

The Saints secured promotion back to the top flight at the first attempt after beating Leeds United 1-0 in the play-off final at Wembley on Sunday, with Adam Armstrong's 24th-minute strike sealing a deserved victory.

It could be a busy summer for Southampton as they look to strengthen their squad for the Premier League, and according to the Daily Echo, they will look to sign midfielder Flynn Downes and winger Ryan Fraser on a permanent basis after successful spells on loan from West Ham United and Newcastle United respectively.

Fraser arrived at St Mary's in the summer, and after featuring mainly as a substitute in the early stages of the season, he became an increasingly important player for Russell Martin's side over the course of the campaign.

Ryan Fraser stats for Southampton this season (according to Whoscored) Appearances 44 Goals 8 Shots per game 1 Assists 2 Key passes per game 0.8

The 30-year-old put in an excellent performance at left-wing back against Leeds on Sunday, earning praise from Martin post-match.

"I know he's strong. I know he's aggressive. People questioned why we signed Wee Man," Martin told Sky Sports, quoted via the Daily Echo.

"I knew him so well as a teammate and he has had a really tough couple of seasons. He has been incredible for us.

"Not just with his performances but in training every day, the way he is has been amazing."

Southampton fan pundit issues verdict on potential Ryan Fraser signing

FLW's Southampton fan pundit Martin Sanders has been impressed by Fraser's performances this season, and he believes it should be the club's top priority to sign him permanently this summer.

"Ryan Fraser, absolutely yes," Martin said.

"He was brilliant at Wembley at the weekend, he was absolutely fantastic.

"It was a phenomenal performance from him in the play-offs, he was brilliant in both the West Brom game and the game at the weekend.

"He was magnificent playing at left-back for long periods of the game, it meant to so much to him, he defended with his body and he just wanted to wear the Southampton shirt.

"It is an absolute must to sign him this summer for me, he's top of my list and we have to get him in the door."

Southampton will be confident of sealing Ryan Fraser deal

It is difficult to disagree with Martin on this one.

Fraser has been excellent for Southampton this season, bringing goals and creativity to the team, but as he showed against Leeds on Sunday, his tireless work rate and willingness to help out defensively also makes him a huge asset.

It seems highly unlikely that Fraser has a future at Newcastle, and given that the Saints are now a Premier League club, they should have the funds to be able to sign the Scotsman permanently.

However, it could be tougher for Southampton to complete a deal for Downes, with new West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui said to be keen to run the rule over his squad in pre-season after replacing David Moyes at the London Stadium.

Bringing Fraser and Downes back to the club would be an excellent start to the Saints' summer business, but they must also ensure that they upgrade their existing squad in order to be competitive in the top flight.