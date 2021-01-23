Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Absolute mare,’ ‘Embarrassment’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans hammer one man following cup thrashing

A number of Nottingham Forest supporters have been bemoaning the performance of defender Carl Jenkinson following the Reds’ 5-1 thrashing away at Championship rivals Swansea City on Saturday in the FA Cup fourth round.

Chris Hughton’s side were aiming to secure a morale-boosting win against promotion-chasing Swansea in the FA Cup and set up a potential tie with either Cheltenham Town or Manchester City in the fifth round. However, having made ten changes to the starting line-up, Forest were made to pay the price with a poor defensive display throughout.

One player who came into the side for a rare start was Jenkinson, with Cyrus Christie having been rested by Hughton. The 28-year-old endured a challenging afternoon and struggled defensively at times alongside the rest of Forest’s back four and he was guilty of being beaten far too easily at times and also being wasteful in possession at times.

Jenkinson would have been hoping to produce a strong performance to put himself more closely in the thoughts of Hughton for more regular game time. However, he did nothing really to suggest that he is worth bringing into the side after being limited to just three appearances in the Championship so far this term (Sofascore).

Many Nottingham Forest fans were bemoaning this performance from the 28-year-old and suggesting that Jenkinson continues to show that he is not good enough to for the Reds.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


