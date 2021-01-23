A number of Nottingham Forest supporters have been bemoaning the performance of defender Carl Jenkinson following the Reds’ 5-1 thrashing away at Championship rivals Swansea City on Saturday in the FA Cup fourth round.

Chris Hughton’s side were aiming to secure a morale-boosting win against promotion-chasing Swansea in the FA Cup and set up a potential tie with either Cheltenham Town or Manchester City in the fifth round. However, having made ten changes to the starting line-up, Forest were made to pay the price with a poor defensive display throughout.

One player who came into the side for a rare start was Jenkinson, with Cyrus Christie having been rested by Hughton. The 28-year-old endured a challenging afternoon and struggled defensively at times alongside the rest of Forest’s back four and he was guilty of being beaten far too easily at times and also being wasteful in possession at times.

Jenkinson would have been hoping to produce a strong performance to put himself more closely in the thoughts of Hughton for more regular game time. However, he did nothing really to suggest that he is worth bringing into the side after being limited to just three appearances in the Championship so far this term (Sofascore).

Many Nottingham Forest fans were bemoaning this performance from the 28-year-old and suggesting that Jenkinson continues to show that he is not good enough to for the Reds.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Jenkinson is having a ‘mare. #nffc — WienerSchnitzel 💙 (@Schnitzel1972) January 23, 2021

Jenkinson is useless #nffc — Paul Elliott (@Puds1970) January 23, 2021

Jenkinson is having an absolute mare!! #NFFC — Twheatman (@Twheatman) January 23, 2021

How much are we paying Jenkinson to play about 5 games a season this badly? Gabriel or Richardson could have done that job better at a fraction of the wages #nffc — Foozinho (@foozinho) January 23, 2021

We need a proper right back both christie and jenkinson are not good enough #NFFC — Josh (@JNFFC1865) January 23, 2021

So defensively weak from Forest. Bong, Figuiredo and Jenkinson have been utterly dire. #nffc — Charlie (@charliemc___) January 23, 2021

I really want to like Jenkinson but I just can’t, he’s so bad #NFFC — Dan 💙 (@95Redss) January 23, 2021

Carl Jenkinson, I dread to think how much my club pays you every week. Embarrassment. #NFFC — Ash Young (@ASHJY97) January 23, 2021

Carl Jenkinson should never play for this club again #nffc — Barry Garlow (@bgbddt) January 23, 2021