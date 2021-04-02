Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘Absolute magician’, ‘He’s special’ – These Sunderland fans heap praise on individual after another crucial win

Published

10 mins ago

on

Sunderland came from behind to beat Oxford this afternoon, as they continued their fine form in League One.

Lee Johnson’s side weren’t at their brilliant best against the U’s, but one man who inspired the win was Jordan Jones.

The on-loan Rangers man helped wrestle control back for the Black Cats, and it was his excellent work that ensured they went into the break all square when he set Lynden Gooch up for a tap-in after some fine individual play.

In truth, Oxford couldn’t really deal with Jones, with his skill and direct approach making him a real handful.

Whilst the Northern Ireland international was taken off before the two late goals were scored to seal a 3-1 victory, his contribution was noted by the fans.

Here we look at some of the comments to Jones’ display from Twitter, and it’s pretty clear that a lot of the support are hoping the player is signed on a long-term deal in the summer…


