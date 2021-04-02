‘Absolute magician’, ‘He’s special’ – These Sunderland fans heap praise on individual after another crucial win

Sunderland came from behind to beat Oxford this afternoon, as they continued their fine form in League One.

Lee Johnson’s side weren’t at their brilliant best against the U’s, but one man who inspired the win was Jordan Jones.

The on-loan Rangers man helped wrestle control back for the Black Cats, and it was his excellent work that ensured they went into the break all square when he set Lynden Gooch up for a tap-in after some fine individual play.

In truth, Oxford couldn’t really deal with Jones, with his skill and direct approach making him a real handful.

Whilst the Northern Ireland international was taken off before the two late goals were scored to seal a 3-1 victory, his contribution was noted by the fans.

Here we look at some of the comments to Jones’ display from Twitter, and it’s pretty clear that a lot of the support are hoping the player is signed on a long-term deal in the summer…

Jordan Jones with the prime Robben cut in there — Jonny Mackley (@JonnyMackley) April 2, 2021

Jordan Jones man he’s special — 🦉 (@ShayChrister) April 2, 2021

Spend Kyril's trust fund on cloning Jordan Jones — Just Browsing (@JustBrowsingTa) April 2, 2021

Please sign Jordan jones on a permanent pleaseeeee🤞🏻 — mattyoliverr (@mattyoliverr1) April 2, 2021

Jordan jones been absolutely fantastic today. Rest of midfield and forward players barely out of 1st gear — Niki Lawson (@lawsa1_988) April 2, 2021

Jordan Jones can do no wrong — Han (@xhannahanderson) April 2, 2021

Jordan Jones crikey Moses, absolute magician with his feet — jonathan clark (@JEClark18) April 2, 2021