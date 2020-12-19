‘Absolute madness’ – These Cardiff fans react as team news for Norwich clash is confirmed

Cardiff City will be aiming to take a big step towards the Championship play-off places on Saturday afternoon, as they travel to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City.

Neil Harris’ side have won five of their last six league games, and go into this afternoon’s early kick-off knowing that a win by three or more goals would lift them up to sixth in the table, ahead of the rest of the weekend’s games.

However, with Norwich targeting a fifth straight win to further strengthen their own position at the top of the table, this is going to be a far from easy task for the Bluebirds.

Perhaps with that in mind, Harris has named a side that shows tw0 changes from the one that came from behind to claim a late win at home to Birmingham on Wednesday, as Greg Cunningham and Joe Ralls come in to replace Gavin Whyte and Joe Bennett, with the latter missing out completely.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Cardiff fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of them had to say.

Cunningham! Woooo — Jensen (@Jensen_CCFC) December 19, 2020

Cunningham! Woooo — Jensen (@Jensen_CCFC) December 19, 2020

Flat 3 in midfield 🤢 need a creative player in the 10 role — Jake Elford (@Jake_Elf24) December 19, 2020

Why is benkovic even here — sam 🇰🇮🧸 (@sam_batten_971) December 19, 2020

He’s Finally realised than Bennett is the weak link. — Anson thomas (@Ansonth08184249) December 19, 2020

Absolute madness to play Ojo after his performance against Brum. Also Ralls, Vaulks and Pack is not good. Hope I eat my words — Darkly Dreaming Dyl (@How_soon_is_now) December 19, 2020

We want benko

We want benko

We want benko

We want benko

We want benko — Ellis Hopkins (@_HopkinsCCFC) December 19, 2020