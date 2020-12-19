Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘Absolute machine’ – Many Middlesbrough fans salute ‘immense’ performance of 27-y/o star v Birmingham

Published

8 mins ago

on

Neil Warnock produced an absolute masterclass as he took his Middlesbrough side to St. Andrew’s and saw them destroy Birmingham City 4-1.

Aitor Karanka welcomed his former club to the second city having lost two in a row, including a late collapse away at Cardiff City in midweek.

The Spaniard rang the changes for the encounter with no fewer than five players who didn’t start in the Welsh capital coming in for the visit of Boro.

It started well for the Blues with Maxim Colin opening the scoring, but things turned quickly as Britt Assombalonga and George Saville’s goals turned the tables before half time.

A calamitous error from Neil Etheridge made it 3-1 to the away side, and then Lewis Wing made it very safe as he added a fourth for Boro.

Ironically Warnock made two changes to his side, with both Assombalonga and Wing coming into the fold and they contributed to three of the goals for their side.

A managerial masterclass indeed from Warnock, although the fans before the game were rather critical of his decision to name both players in the starting 11, especially when they had won previously with them both on the bench.

The mood soon turned though in the second half as Boro secured the victory, with the main figure of praise for Boro fans being the goalscorer of the second – Saville.

The 27-year-old has been an ever-present under Warnock and by all accounts was sensational against Birmingham – check out the best reactions below.


