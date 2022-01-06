‘Absolute liability’, ‘Please no’ – Many QPR fans react to recent transfer news

Many Queens Park Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club are interested in signing Birmingham City’s Harlee Dean.

The R’s are well known to be in the market for a new centre back this month and after missing out on the signing of Steve Cook to Nottingham Forest, are now changing tack and casting their net wide in pursuit of new recruits.

Dean is now said to be one of the names on their hit list, with the former Brentford defender having previously worked with Mark Warburton during their time together with the Bees.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the QPR faithful to react to the news, with many taking to social media to air their views on the transfer link after it came to light.

Quiz: Can you name which club QPR signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Dani Parejo? Real Madrid Getafe Valencia Real Sociedad

Here, we take you through some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as the R’s eye up Dean.

Think a Brentford fan even tweeted half joking a couple of months ago saying he’d be next to join us 🙈🤣 — Kieran Power (@KieranPower3) January 5, 2022

Rate going after Mawson, Hector & a keeper but not sure about Harlee Dean myself… — Jack Nichols (@jacknichols82) January 5, 2022

When Mark said he wanted an experienced centre back a few weeks ago, I thought Here comes Harlee Dean. Seems Steve Cook thought so too…. — Jeremy Walter (@Qprjem0808) January 5, 2022

Don’t get why we want an experienced CB anyway? It’s not like we’ve got a team full of kids. Pace at the back should be top priority imo — Billy Ford (@billlyford) January 5, 2022

I’m so glad I’ve blocked 90% of the Brentford fans on here because you can only imagine!!!

But it’s a signing that make sense — melhuish (@ajmelhuish) January 5, 2022

Please no — Conor (@ConorBarry98) January 5, 2022

Absolute liability — Stephen Potter (@StephenPotter10) January 6, 2022

No thanks — Brad woodbridge (@bwoodbridge33) January 5, 2022

Harlee Dean leave off 😫😫🙈 https://t.co/ttjScqK0jn — Jakey Lathey (@Jakey_Lathey) January 5, 2022