‘Absolute liability’ – Many QPR fans discuss one man as winless run continues

QPR have now gone seven games without a win after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Wycombe last night and many fans have been left frustrated by the performance of Todd Kane.

The visitors took the lead under fortunate circumstances at Adams Park when Jason McCarthy deflected a low cross in at his own near post just before the half-hour mark.

Mark Warburton’s men were unable to hold on, however, and substitute Anis Mehmeti snuck an equaliser past R’s goalkeeper Seny Dieng in the 88th minute to ensure the points were shared.

It was hardly a signature performance from Rangers, who have now gone seven games without a win and slipped down to 19th in the Championship table.

Fans of the west London club were left understandably frustrated and it seems many have highlighted Kane as a particularly poor performer, having failed to close down properly ahead of Wycombe’s equaliser.

The R’s right-back was impressive against Stoke City in midweek but is unlikely to look back fondly on yesterday’s game, having won just one of his seven defensive duels, not made a single successful dribble, lost possession 19 times, and connected with just 64% of his passes (Sofascore).

The 27-year-old’s display certainly caught the attention of Rangers supporters, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts and criticise him for his role in the equaliser.

Read their reaction here:

Thats it Kane you keep backing off and backing off mate 💩💩 — Ian qpr (@Ianexall1) December 19, 2020

They deserve it, but why is Kane going backwards, really I getting fed up with Warburton now, lack of any plan — Declan Devine (@DMD_QPR) December 19, 2020

What was Kane doing there? — Timo Lohi (@TimoLohi) December 19, 2020

This is supposed to be about Arsenal but fits QPR to a tee. Even the Chelsea rejects with Todd Kane 😂 https://t.co/dj2c00TYO3 — Josh Fenwick (@JoshFenwick23) December 19, 2020

Kane an absolute liability. Clueless. — Ian qpr (@Ianexall1) December 19, 2020

Todd Kane’s ‘defending’ was horrific for the goal. — Alex (@Alexqpr) December 19, 2020

You tweeted that too early, watch Todd kane and BOS try and challenge the scorer, seny should do better aswell.. happy Saturday 😂 — Charlie Glover (@CharlieGlover91) December 19, 2020

Mis puntajes de hoy: Dieng: 5,5

Kane: 4

Dickie: 7

Barbet: 5,5

Hamalainen: 6

Cameron: 5

Carroll: 6

Ball: 5

Chair: 5,5

Osayi samuel: 6,5

Dykes: 5 Bonne y Willock entraron con ganas. Bonne siempre entra enchufado. Yo le daria mas minutos — HinchadelQueensparkrangers (@hinchadelQPR) December 19, 2020