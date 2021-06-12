‘Absolute legend’, ‘What a hero’ – These fans react as Cardiff City man makes huge impact at Euro 2020

Wales picked up a point in their Euro 2020 opener against Switzerland thanks to a fine header from Cardiff City’s Kieffer Moore.

The big man has been an important player for Wales in the past year but there were doubts about whether he would get the nod to start in Baku, but Robert Page put the striker in the XI.

And, Moore repaid that faith in style, scoring with a brilliant header after a set-piece routine that freed up Joe Morrell to whip the ball in.

It was the sort of goal that Bluebirds fans have been used to seeing from the player over the past season, and it capped off what was a strong all-round display from the 28-year-old.

Along with his goal, Moore excelled in holding up the ball and he provided the Swiss defence with a tough afternoon even though the Welsh were under pressure for significant spells of the game.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Moore’s display from supporters on Twitter…

I’ll take 1-1 any day against the Swiss, class result, Kieffer Moore you absolute legend 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 — Jon Wilson (@JonWilson29) June 12, 2021

Kieffer Moore, ballon d’or 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 — Laurie Reid (@Laurie_Reid1) June 12, 2021

Really want to buy a pint for the person who discovered Kieffer Moore had a Welsh grandparent — Grant Sheehan (@SheehanCCFC) June 12, 2021

Unbelievable Kieffer Moore scores in the Euros. Who would have thought that ?? — Marc (@Marc27366156) June 12, 2021

Kieffer Moore what a hero — Nebley (@nickebzzz) June 12, 2021

Switzerland will be gutted they didn’t win that game. Wales showed heart to get back into the game. Kieffer Moore effect 👏👏 — Alex Carter 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@AlexCarter145) June 12, 2021

I love Kieffer Moore!!! — Militár Iván (@MilitarIvan9) June 12, 2021