Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Cardiff City

‘Absolute legend’, ‘What a hero’ – These fans react as Cardiff City man makes huge impact at Euro 2020

Published

2 mins ago

on

Wales picked up a point in their Euro 2020 opener against Switzerland thanks to a fine header from Cardiff City’s Kieffer Moore.

The big man has been an important player for Wales in the past year but there were doubts about whether he would get the nod to start in Baku, but Robert Page put the striker in the XI.

And, Moore repaid that faith in style, scoring with a brilliant header after a set-piece routine that freed up Joe Morrell to whip the ball in.

It was the sort of goal that Bluebirds fans have been used to seeing from the player over the past season, and it capped off what was a strong all-round display from the 28-year-old.

21 things every Cardiff City fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21

What year were the club founded?

Along with his goal, Moore excelled in holding up the ball and he provided the Swiss defence with a tough afternoon even though the Welsh were under pressure for significant spells of the game.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Moore’s display from supporters on Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Absolute legend’, ‘What a hero’ – These fans react as Cardiff City man makes huge impact at Euro 2020

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: