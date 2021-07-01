Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Absolute legend’, ‘Heartbreaking’ – Many Barnsley fans share their disappointment as player departure confirmed

It was widely expected to happen but Barnsley fans’ worst fears have been confirmed as club captain Alex Mowatt has departed the Tykes after four-and-a-half years at the club.

Mowatt wasn’t always as influential for the Yorkshire side as he was in the 2020-21 campaign, but he’s been a regular in the last three seasons at Oakwell.

It was this past season though where he’s come into his own as a top Championship player, leading the team into the Championship play-offs from the engine room with eight goals and seven assists.

There was no fairytale ending as Barnsley failed to get past Swansea City in the semi-finals, and the longer Mowatt’s contract situation dragged on with no new deal signed, the clearer it looked like he was departing.

And with the first day of July comes a whole host of free agents onto the market – and unfortunately for Barnsley fans Mowatt is one of them.

The 26-year-old is expected to join his old boss Valerien Ismael at West Bromwich Albion and a medical is expected to take place today to complete the transfer.

Understandably after so many years of service there’s a lot of disappointment that Mowatt has moved on – although there’s also an understanding that West Brom can probably offer him a better chance of Premier League football in the near future.


