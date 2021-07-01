‘Absolute legend’, ‘Heartbreaking’ – Many Barnsley fans share their disappointment as player departure confirmed

It was widely expected to happen but Barnsley fans’ worst fears have been confirmed as club captain Alex Mowatt has departed the Tykes after four-and-a-half years at the club.

Mowatt wasn’t always as influential for the Yorkshire side as he was in the 2020-21 campaign, but he’s been a regular in the last three seasons at Oakwell.

It was this past season though where he’s come into his own as a top Championship player, leading the team into the Championship play-offs from the engine room with eight goals and seven assists.

There was no fairytale ending as Barnsley failed to get past Swansea City in the semi-finals, and the longer Mowatt’s contract situation dragged on with no new deal signed, the clearer it looked like he was departing.

And with the first day of July comes a whole host of free agents onto the market – and unfortunately for Barnsley fans Mowatt is one of them.

The 26-year-old is expected to join his old boss Valerien Ismael at West Bromwich Albion and a medical is expected to take place today to complete the transfer.

Understandably after so many years of service there’s a lot of disappointment that Mowatt has moved on – although there’s also an understanding that West Brom can probably offer him a better chance of Premier League football in the near future.

Club legend for sure, we can't blame him for leaving at the end of the day if anyone was offered over double there wages at work no one would turn it down. Thanks for the memories Alex 🔴⚪ — Ethan Matthews (@Ethan_Matthews7) July 1, 2021

Club did the best they could but Alex deserves his chance at a bigger club. I thank him for his four and half years service. All players are easily replaced as we've proved many times. — Steve Rose (@SteveRose1968) July 1, 2021

Absolute legend. All the best. Deserves it. Enjoy @WBA ❤️ — Scott Antoniak (@Scotteee16) July 1, 2021

Good luck @alex_mowatt thanks for everything 😭👏🙌 — Samanthabfc86❤voteformike💙 (@samanthaskidm10) July 1, 2021

We move on — SBFC0 (@SBFCO1) July 1, 2021

Good luck lad, could never question your commitment during your time here, wish you would have stayed but good luck in future — Anthony Atkinson (@acko85) July 1, 2021

Good luck Alex, well deserved. — BFC Kes Mong (@17Davenport) July 1, 2021