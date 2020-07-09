‘Absolute joker’, ‘Garbage’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans fume at Garry Monk’s post-match claim

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has claimed his side lack the ability to concentrate in moments late in games after their defeat to Preston North End, which appears to have left many Owls fans furious.

Wednesday were beaten 3-1 by at Hillsborough yesterday – a result that leaves them just seven points above the bottom three.

The visitors had gone seven games without a win prior to yesterday’s game but produced a late comeback after Jacob Murphy had given the Owls the lead.

Goals from Scott Sinclair, Jayden Stockley, and Brad Potts ensured that Alex Neil’s side secured all three points to get their play-off push back on track, while Wednesday slipped further down the table.

All three of Preston’s goals came in the last 15 minutes of the game and speaking following the defeat, Monk claimed his side have an issue with concentration late on in games.

Via the club’s official Twitter account, he said: “We just lack the ability to concentrate in those moments towards the end of games.

“I understand you live and die by results, it needs a lot of work but I’m determined.

“The demand is always there at big clubs and I’m determined to get it right.”

Pressure is starting to build on the Wednesday boss with the Yorkshire club having won just three of their last nineteen Championship games.

His latest claim doesn’t appear to have gone down well with the Hillsborough faithful, many of whom have taken to Twitter to voice their frustration.

Read their reaction here:

you lack the ability to manage — Alex (@alexbrown_swfc) July 8, 2020

shut up please — laurenaliciabrunt (@laurenaliciaB) July 8, 2020

Literally your job as the manger to sort this out — _ (@toppskickbets) July 8, 2020

Youre done Monk. — RB (@rbswfc) July 8, 2020

Monk’s not up to the job clearly. But there are bigger issues at the club than him. Owner is clueless and the players are useless — AgromanJ (@JagarJgrom90) July 8, 2020

No Mr Monk , You lack the Ability — Ian Rodgers (@RodgersI) July 9, 2020

Garbage — Robby (@RsgRob) July 8, 2020

Get rid. He’s an absolute joker — Richard Marshall (@Marzy1867) July 8, 2020