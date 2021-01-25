Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Absolute joke’, ‘This hurts’ – Many Birmingham City fans react as club sanction transfer exit

After nearly six years at St. Andrews, Maikel Kieftenbeld has left Birmingham City to join league rivals Millwall.

The Dutchman joined the Blues in 2015 from Groningen for around 250,000 euros, and over the years became a fan favourite for the blue half of the second city due to his aggression, tough tackling and passion on the pitch.

Kieftenbeld was a regular in his first four seasons for the Blues, making 152 league appearances over that time period, but a severe knee injury picked up in April 2019 put him on the sidelines for 10 months.

The 30-year-old hasn’t been a regular since then, making mostly substitute appearances, but has had a bit of a spell in Aitor Karanka’s line-up recently having started seven of Birmingham’s last 10 league games.

But his long-term future now belongs in the capital, as the Lions have swooped to sign Kieftenbeld on an 18-month deal, and he will add some steel to Gary Rowett’s midfield.

It’s not the first time that the former Blues boss has tried to take the ball-winning Dutchman to another club, with his Derby County side at the time having agreed to sign Kieftenbeld in 2017, but it did not go through in time before the transfer deadline.

Now though Rowett is finally reunited with Kieftenbeld, and it’s a move that Birmingham fans are reacting to with despair.


