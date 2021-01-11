Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Absolute joke’, ‘Slightly gutted’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as transfer confirmed

Published

8 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest have confirmed that right-back Tendayi Darikwa has joined Wigan Athletic on loan for the rest of the season.

The full-back had enjoyed two decent years for the Reds after joining, featuring in 58 games in that period. However, the past two seasons been hugely frustrating for Darikwa, who hasn’t played a club game since March 2019, with injuries also a factor.

Therefore, with Cyrus Christie and Carl Jenkinson ahead of him in the pecking order, a move seemed inevitable this window.

And, the Reds announced on their official site that Darikwa has joined the League One side for the next five months.

Quiz: Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Nottingham Forest appearances?

1 of 25

Did Robert Earnshaw feature in more or less than 100 Forest games?

Despite his lack of game time in recent years, the former Burnley man was a popular player at the City Ground, so there was a mixed reaction to his departure, with some feeling he warranted a chance under Chris Hughton.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Absolute joke’, ‘Slightly gutted’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as transfer confirmed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: