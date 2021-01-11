‘Absolute joke’, ‘Slightly gutted’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as transfer confirmed

Nottingham Forest have confirmed that right-back Tendayi Darikwa has joined Wigan Athletic on loan for the rest of the season.

#NFFC can confirm that defender @TendayiDarikwa has joined League One side @LaticsOfficial until the end of the season. The club would like to thank Tendayi for his efforts and wish him well for the future. — Nottingham Forest FC 💙 (@NFFC) January 11, 2021

The full-back had enjoyed two decent years for the Reds after joining, featuring in 58 games in that period. However, the past two seasons been hugely frustrating for Darikwa, who hasn’t played a club game since March 2019, with injuries also a factor.

Therefore, with Cyrus Christie and Carl Jenkinson ahead of him in the pecking order, a move seemed inevitable this window.

And, the Reds announced on their official site that Darikwa has joined the League One side for the next five months.

Despite his lack of game time in recent years, the former Burnley man was a popular player at the City Ground, so there was a mixed reaction to his departure, with some feeling he warranted a chance under Chris Hughton.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer…

Shame to see him go, looked okay until his injury, wish him well! Good luck Darikwa! ❤️ — DomPashley01 (@DPashley01) January 11, 2021

Good luck Tendayi. Thanks for the good times. Slightly gutted you're going tbh — Jacky haynes (@missTyped) January 11, 2021

Better than Christie for sure – always sad to see a supporter go, but let's find a proper replacement in the summer. Hopefully Gabriel or Richardson! — James Dunning #VrentzosOut (@UKEuropean1) January 11, 2021

Shame to see him go with him being local but what remains to be seen is how badly his injury has affected him, time will tell I guess. Good luck. — NFFC Fans Voice (@nffcfansvoice) January 11, 2021

I'd have started him but he isn't Chris' first choice so he had to go, it's the start of balancing the books 👍 — FPL Forest (@NFFC_FPL) January 11, 2021

Absolute joke – He should be our starting right back — Tiegan (@TieganNFFC) January 11, 2021

Best rb at the club. Shambles — Louis Hodkinson (@HodkinsonLouis) January 11, 2021