‘Absolute joke’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans are furious by reported fresh player agreement

Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly agreed to tie Joey Pelupessy down to a one-year extension at Hillsborough according to The Star. 

It is claimed that the Owls have exercised their option to extend his stay at the club by a further year, with his contract originally set to expire at the end of this year’s league campaign.

Revien Kanhai of Pelupessy’s management agency issued the contract update to The Star, and claimed that the midfielder is delighted to sign a contract extension with the club.

“Sheffield Wednesday made it clear that they see value in Joey, and they had until the third Saturday of May to exercise the one-year option in his deal, and they did that. He’s pleased to be staying at the club.”

Pelupessy has struggled for consistent game time with Garry Monk’s side this season, having made 17 appearances in all competitions this term.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to react to this emerging update on Pelupessy’s contraction situation at Hillsborough.

