Latest News
‘Absolute joke’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans are furious by reported fresh player agreement
Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly agreed to tie Joey Pelupessy down to a one-year extension at Hillsborough according to The Star.
It is claimed that the Owls have exercised their option to extend his stay at the club by a further year, with his contract originally set to expire at the end of this year’s league campaign.
Revien Kanhai of Pelupessy’s management agency issued the contract update to The Star, and claimed that the midfielder is delighted to sign a contract extension with the club.
“Sheffield Wednesday made it clear that they see value in Joey, and they had until the third Saturday of May to exercise the one-year option in his deal, and they did that. He’s pleased to be staying at the club.”
Can you score full marks in this higher or lower Sheffield Wednesday quiz?
Pelupessy has struggled for consistent game time with Garry Monk’s side this season, having made 17 appearances in all competitions this term.
Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to react to this emerging update on Pelupessy’s contraction situation at Hillsborough.
Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….
Did I miss April Fools Day, surely not?
— Mario Owl (@mario_owl) June 3, 2020
Tin hat time with this one
— Will (@willorwillnot88) June 3, 2020
This is a joke surely….and yet he is going to let FF go. Rasputin obviously wasnt the only mad monk !!!
— Andrew Sheppard (@fevowl) June 3, 2020
He might be alright when we’re in League 1🤪
— Tony Richardson (@ToggerLad) June 3, 2020
What an absolute joke 😡😡
— John Grant (@Granty62owl) June 3, 2020
Hahahahaah
— Chris Rodgers (@ChrisRo86511177) June 3, 2020
😩😩 should if used his wages on one of the senior players that give something to the team! Ie fletcher and his goals
— Adam Dale (@AdamDaleswfc) June 3, 2020
I know I’ve lost track of time but I didn’t realise it was April 1st…
— Matt Brownsword (@AngelsAndOwls) June 3, 2020
And they wonder why people just aren't bothered anymore. Jesus wept !!!!
— Steve (@hertsowl) June 3, 2020
Can't say knowing I have another year of watching Joey Pelupessy makes me happy. #swfc
— Adam Allcroft (@Adam_Allcroft) June 3, 2020
Just when you think 2020 can’t get any worse
— Adam jenkins (@swfc_adam) June 3, 2020
Pathetic Mr Monk he offers absolutely nothing what so ever.
— stephen (@Swfcste77) June 3, 2020
Haven't we suffered enough already?
— Paul Hirst (@hirstclass) June 3, 2020