Nottingham Forest

‘Absolute joke’ – Nottingham Forest transfer announcement leaves these fans fuming

Published

1 min ago

on

Nottingham Forest have swooped to sign Cafu from Olympiacos on a season-long loan deal.  

The deadline for European transfers is in the next few minutes, with Forest squeezing this deal in just in time.

As per the club’s official website, Cafu has joined on loan for the season from Olympiacos.

The 27-year-old is a former Portuguese youth international and has also played in both Europe’s elite competitions, the Champions League and Europa League.

On the face of things, the signing should have been a positive one for fans. However, the fact another defensive midfielder is arriving is irritating fans.

Jack Colback and Harry Arter have been signed and Sabri Lamouchi’s squad is filled with other options to play in his two-man axis at the base of midfield.

That imbalance in the squad, combined with a run of four consecutive defeats to kick-off the new Championship season has left fans furious.

We dive into some of that annoyed reaction here…


