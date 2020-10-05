‘Absolute joke’ – Nottingham Forest transfer announcement leaves these fans fuming

Nottingham Forest have swooped to sign Cafu from Olympiacos on a season-long loan deal.

The deadline for European transfers is in the next few minutes, with Forest squeezing this deal in just in time.

As per the club’s official website, Cafu has joined on loan for the season from Olympiacos.

The 27-year-old is a former Portuguese youth international and has also played in both Europe’s elite competitions, the Champions League and Europa League.

On the face of things, the signing should have been a positive one for fans. However, the fact another defensive midfielder is arriving is irritating fans.

Jack Colback and Harry Arter have been signed and Sabri Lamouchi’s squad is filled with other options to play in his two-man axis at the base of midfield.

That imbalance in the squad, combined with a run of four consecutive defeats to kick-off the new Championship season has left fans furious.

We dive into some of that annoyed reaction here…

Couldn't care less — Jonno Reilly (@Jonno_Reilly) October 5, 2020

I think a few more cdms and we’re just about finished for this window lads. — Claire (@LilMissRedDog) October 5, 2020

Welcome, but is ANOTHER defensive midfielder really what we need? — Alex (@AO1865) October 5, 2020

Know absolutely nothing about him but I won’t rule him out. He has played an 8 role before so not always defensive. Strange signing but could turn out to be a good one — Ryan (@rnfl1987) October 5, 2020

Finally!…. a CDM…. — Twheatman (@Twheatman) October 5, 2020

Never been less interested. Guerrero and this lad will play about 10 games between them. — James Taylor (@jtweets92) October 5, 2020

Stop buying shirts, tickets and anything to do with the club, it’s an absolute joke regarding transfer, wtf is happening — JP (@Bo55jppp) October 5, 2020

Let’s go! Another cdm to add to our collection — Matt Brewill (@Joelolley1) October 5, 2020