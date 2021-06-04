‘Absolute joke’, ‘Not got a clue’ – These Bournemouth fans react as managerial update provided by key figure

Bournemouth chairman Jeff Mostyn has revealed that the club are in the ‘closing stages’ of the recruitment process as they look to name a new manager.

🍒 EXCLUSIVE: @AFCBournemouth are in the “closing stages” of their manager recruitment process, chairman Jeff Mostyn has told me for @solentsport, in an exclusive interview. #afcb pic.twitter.com/qqgLRvb7kG — Kris Temple (@kristemple) June 4, 2021

The Cherries made the choice to sack Jason Tindall earlier this year, with Jonathan Woodgate taking charge for the remainder of the campaign on a caretaker basis.

Unfortunately for all connected to the club, Woodgate couldn’t guide the team to promotion, as they ended up losing in the play-off semi-final to Brentford over two legs.

Now, fans are waiting to see who will become the boss for next season, and Mostyn told reporter Kris Temple that the club are well down the road in terms of making an announcement.

Despite that, many supporters are unhappy that it has dragged on this long, as they had hoped the new man would already be in place.

Here we look at some of the comments to the update from Twitter…

Hmm interesting, not giving too much away, reckon they are appointing Woodgate.. — Matt Stockham (@MattStockham1) June 4, 2021

We should have sorted this a week ago. Absolute joke, they have had more than enough time to identify their best candidate and get him — Harrison Taylor (@Harrison_write) June 4, 2021

That means Jeff is texting Woodgate saying, you fancy another year or 2? — Ray Doyle (@Doyle_of_C15) June 4, 2021

May as well have just said you’re hiring woodgate — AFCB_Z (@zacb03) June 4, 2021

Not got a clue. — Darren (@utciad1980) June 4, 2021

Why even bother doing an interview if you’re just gonna give a carefully worded non-answer that could’ve been issued as a statement https://t.co/vrVNytmyaC — Sam (@SamStapleton_) June 4, 2021

Sounds entirely non committal. Never inspires confidence does he https://t.co/rjMcywfEfG — RML (@Robmatlee) June 4, 2021