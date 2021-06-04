Do Not Sell My Personal Information
AFC Bournemouth

‘Absolute joke’, ‘Not got a clue’ – These Bournemouth fans react as managerial update provided by key figure

Published

5 mins ago

on

Bournemouth chairman Jeff Mostyn has revealed that the club are in the ‘closing stages’ of the recruitment process as they look to name a new manager.

The Cherries made the choice to sack Jason Tindall earlier this year, with Jonathan Woodgate taking charge for the remainder of the campaign on a caretaker basis.

Unfortunately for all connected to the club, Woodgate couldn’t guide the team to promotion, as they ended up losing in the play-off semi-final to Brentford over two legs.

Now, fans are waiting to see who will become the boss for next season, and Mostyn told reporter Kris Temple that the club are well down the road in terms of making an announcement.

Despite that, many supporters are unhappy that it has dragged on this long, as they had hoped the new man would already be in place.

Here we look at some of the comments to the update from Twitter…


