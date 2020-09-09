‘Absolute joke’ – Many Barnsley fans react as player departure edges closer

Stoke City are set to complete the signing of Barnsley winger Jacob Brown, according to John Percy of the Telegraph.

The Potters have endured a positive transfer window thus far, bringing in four experienced heads with James Chester, John Obi Mikel, Steven Fletcher and Morgan Fox arriving at the club.

A young, up and coming talent now looks set to be on the way in, with Barnsley’s Jacob Brown looking set to become Stoke’s latest summer signing.

The 22-year-old endured a fantastic season for Barnsley last term, scoring three goals in 40 Championship appearances, registering 10 assists.

BBC Sheffield’s Andy Giddings claims that a deal is now all-but done, with the attacker completing a medical at the bet365 Stadium ahead of a move to Staffordshire.

Brown was a key player for Barnsley in their bid for survival last term, but he seemingly isn’t part of Gerhard Struber’s plans for the future, hence why he’s been let go.

Here, we take a look at Barnsley fans’ reactions to this impending departure…

3 goals in 40 games ….I’m heartbroken! Now reinvest the money and we’re reyt 👍 — this is jordie (@jordie_bfc) September 8, 2020

Worked out so well for last two who went to stoke….🙄 as long as we keep mowatt — sam connolly (@Sane2013) September 8, 2020

Absolute joke. Brown didn’t even want to go. — HalifaxRed (@Reds30082) September 8, 2020

Reluctantly!!!!……..really??….they would sell every player at club if they were given the chance!!! — Stephen Parker (@Steviep696) September 8, 2020

Does everything apart from shooting reyt. Thinking about it am confused why he wa upfront and not on wing. Would only sell if we have a good replacement already lined up — Jamie Mosley (@Jamiemosleyyy3) September 8, 2020

He literally couldn’t hit a barn door but cracking work rate! Apparently not in strubers plans. Good bit of business if they are going to reinvest! Be a different story if it was Mowwat or Woodrow who was going #dontpanic — this is jordie (@jordie_bfc) September 8, 2020

I'll pay the taxi fare,hes a good 1st division player.Hes not championship quality. — Dean Naylor (@DeanNaylor6) September 8, 2020

Doing it again, aren’t we. Buying unproven players & selling any sort of experience. Just like last summer. I’d be interested to know the fee they’ve ‘reluctantly’ accepted. — Andy Cunningham (@andycunn86) September 8, 2020

Its how we replace players that concerns me.

Hope we get some players through the door for Saturday ,especially a striker, Midfielder and a left back — Andrew Sage (@powerslam1973) September 8, 2020

Very good business that, he’s miles out of his depth in the Championship. — David Lloyd (@DavidL1oyd) September 8, 2020