Barnsley

‘Absolute joke’ – Many Barnsley fans react as player departure edges closer

Published

47 mins ago

on

Stoke City are set to complete the signing of Barnsley winger Jacob Brown, according to John Percy of the Telegraph.

The Potters have endured a positive transfer window thus far, bringing in four experienced heads with James Chester, John Obi Mikel, Steven Fletcher and Morgan Fox arriving at the club.

A young, up and coming talent now looks set to be on the way in, with Barnsley’s Jacob Brown looking set to become Stoke’s latest summer signing.

The 22-year-old endured a fantastic season for Barnsley last term, scoring three goals in 40 Championship appearances, registering 10 assists.

BBC Sheffield’s Andy Giddings claims that a deal is now all-but done, with the attacker completing a medical at the bet365 Stadium ahead of a move to Staffordshire.

Brown was a key player for Barnsley in their bid for survival last term, but he seemingly isn’t part of Gerhard Struber’s plans for the future, hence why he’s been let go.

Here, we take a look at Barnsley fans’ reactions to this impending departure…


