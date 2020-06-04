‘Absolute joke’, ‘Disgraceful’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans are furious by club’s recent revelation

Sunderland will be hoping that they can keep their promotion hopes alive, providing they’re given the opportunity to return to competitive action.

Phil Parkinson’s side are currently sat seventh in the League One table, but are just three points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

However, their push for a timely return to the Championship has been put on hold on recent months due off-the-field events across the UK.

This has led to it being likely that supporters won’t be in attendance if/when football is to return in League One.

Sunderland have recently revealed in a Q&A on the club’s official website that multiple supporters in one household will only have access to one streaming pass to watch matches in the near future, with no alternative refund being issued by the club.

It’s safe to say that plenty of the Stadium Light faithful weren’t impressed by the revelation that they won’t receive a partial refund on their season tickets for the 2020/21 campaign, even if it started behind-closed-doors.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…..

When Donald said we’d be “sold by May” I didn’t realise he meant it would be “down the river” — Scott (@76skelly) June 3, 2020

2 season tickets in Black Cats Bar £1,700 … replaced by one stream? You are having a giraffe! NOT ACCEPTABLE! — ☠ Mr. GothikRokkit ☠ (@GothikRokkit) June 3, 2020

Empty SOL when fans can return, then. Well done for killing our club #DonaldOut — Peter Hewett (@WestSussexSAFC) June 3, 2020

Disgusting — Becca Willis (@beccawillissafc) June 3, 2020

Absolutely disgusting, why don’t the owners pay the £20m they owe the club before trying to rip off fans. — Nerdy McNerdface (@JohnnyR1Red) June 3, 2020

Joke of a club #DonaldOut — Herra (@JHerra18) June 3, 2020

What an absolute load of rubbish. What a horrible club you lot have turned into. #DonaldOut — Mark Morris (@TheRingWalk) June 3, 2020

Absolute joke — Lisa (@lisadunn1978) June 3, 2020

Just cant fork out for 3 season tickets not knowing we'll even get in next season, and the thought of getting a stream for the game does nowt for me — 🔴James from Durham⚪ (@jamesSAFCmoore) June 3, 2020

Disgraceful! — Beth C (@BethC96SAFC) June 3, 2020

Looks like I got my cancellation in just in time. Shocking really. — Richard Smallbone (@smallbone66) June 3, 2020