‘Absolute joke’, ‘Disgraceful’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans are furious by club’s recent revelation

Published

10 mins ago

on

Sunderland will be hoping that they can keep their promotion hopes alive, providing they’re given the opportunity to return to competitive action. 

Phil Parkinson’s side are currently sat seventh in the League One table, but are just three points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

However, their push for a timely return to the Championship has been put on hold on recent months due off-the-field events across the UK.

This has led to it being likely that supporters won’t be in attendance if/when football is to return in League One.

Sunderland have recently revealed in a Q&A on the club’s official website that multiple supporters in one household will only have access to one streaming pass to watch matches in the near future, with no alternative refund being issued by the club.

It’s safe to say that plenty of the Stadium Light faithful weren’t impressed by the revelation that they won’t receive a partial refund on their season tickets for the 2020/21 campaign, even if it started behind-closed-doors.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…..


