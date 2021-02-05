Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

‘Absolute joke’, ‘Beyond laughable’ – These Bristol City fans are fuming after latest player problem revealed

Published

5 mins ago

on

Bristol City will be without striker Chris Martin for the rest of the season after he suffered a serious hamstring injury.

The former Derby man has featured regularly for the Robins under Dean Holden, and whilst he has only managed two goals in 26 games, he has been an important player.

However, the former Scotland international won’t be playing a part in the Robins’ promotion push, as Holden told Bristol Live that the striker has a ‘significant’ problem, with reporter Gregor MacGregor stating that Martin is unlikely to play again this season.

As you would expect, Bristol City fans were hugely frustrated by this update, particularly as it’s the latest in a long list of injuries that the club have had in recent months.

It had been reported that Joe Williams was unhappy with the treatment he received at Ashton Gate, and many fans are questioning what exactly is going on.

