‘Absolute joke’, ‘Beyond laughable’ – These Bristol City fans are fuming after latest player problem revealed

Bristol City will be without striker Chris Martin for the rest of the season after he suffered a serious hamstring injury.

Chris Martin confirmed as having a 'significant hamstring injury' by Dean Holden. Refused to confirm that he's out for the season today but our understanding is that he won't play again this campaign #BristolCity — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) February 5, 2021

The former Derby man has featured regularly for the Robins under Dean Holden, and whilst he has only managed two goals in 26 games, he has been an important player.

However, the former Scotland international won’t be playing a part in the Robins’ promotion push, as Holden told Bristol Live that the striker has a ‘significant’ problem, with reporter Gregor MacGregor stating that Martin is unlikely to play again this season.

As you would expect, Bristol City fans were hugely frustrated by this update, particularly as it’s the latest in a long list of injuries that the club have had in recent months.

It had been reported that Joe Williams was unhappy with the treatment he received at Ashton Gate, and many fans are questioning what exactly is going on.

Here we look at some of the comments to the news from Twitter…

This is getting beyond laughable now. — JAC (@JoeAc96) February 5, 2021

Absolute joke — Ciaran Dunford (@ciaran_dunford) February 5, 2021

New medical team needed asap — joe (@joewj_) February 5, 2021

It just gets worse and worse — ْْ (@bcfctom_) February 5, 2021

Something seriously going on. Are they training too hard. — neil pearce (@npearce24) February 5, 2021

New medical team an absolute must. This is unacceptable and gone way past being unlucky — HarriboSauce (@HarriboSauce) February 5, 2021

Goodbye season then. See you next year — BenBCFC (@BristolcityF) February 5, 2021