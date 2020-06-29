Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Huddersfield Town

‘Absolute idiot’ – Plenty of Huddersfield Town fans tear into player after display v Nottingham Forest

Published

9 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town dropped into the Championship relegation places after a frustrating 3-0 defeat to promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest at The City Ground on Sunday. 

A brace from Lewis Grabban and a goal from Ryan Yates saw Sabri Lamouchi’s side take a well-deserved three points on the day, as Forest strengthened their grip on a spot in the play-off positions.

Danny Cowley’s men are now sat 22nd in the second tier standings though, and will know that results simply have to improve at the earliest of. opportunities if they’re to avoid back-to-back relegations.

Do these 11 celebrities support Huddersfield Town or not? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 11

Sir Patrick Stewart

One player that struggled to make a positive impact for the Terriers against Forest was Juninho Bacuna, who came on as a second-half substitute, but was dismissed after just 15 minutes on the pitch for a strong tackle on Nuno da Costa.

Plenty of Huddersfield Town supporters weren’t impressed by what they saw from Bacuna in their game against Forest, which now means he is suspended.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Absolute idiot’ – Plenty of Huddersfield Town fans tear into player after display v Nottingham Forest

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: