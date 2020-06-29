‘Absolute idiot’ – Plenty of Huddersfield Town fans tear into player after display v Nottingham Forest

Huddersfield Town dropped into the Championship relegation places after a frustrating 3-0 defeat to promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest at The City Ground on Sunday.

A brace from Lewis Grabban and a goal from Ryan Yates saw Sabri Lamouchi’s side take a well-deserved three points on the day, as Forest strengthened their grip on a spot in the play-off positions.

Danny Cowley’s men are now sat 22nd in the second tier standings though, and will know that results simply have to improve at the earliest of. opportunities if they’re to avoid back-to-back relegations.

One player that struggled to make a positive impact for the Terriers against Forest was Juninho Bacuna, who came on as a second-half substitute, but was dismissed after just 15 minutes on the pitch for a strong tackle on Nuno da Costa.

Plenty of Huddersfield Town supporters weren’t impressed by what they saw from Bacuna in their game against Forest, which now means he is suspended.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

That just about sums up the attitude and the problems right now. Unacceptable — Huddersfield Town Family 💙 (@htafc_family) June 28, 2020

That was just stupidity — Richard Brook (@rjbrook76) June 28, 2020

Idiot — Simon Armitage (@S444_RMO) June 28, 2020

Disgraceful — Jai Singh (@JaiSing38783819) June 28, 2020

If he’s not fined heavily, this club is gone. — Jonathan Bates (@jonnybates95) June 28, 2020

What an idiot

Game was gone — PopPopChris (@Mirf_Chris) June 28, 2020

And Bacuna! 🙄 Shows flashes of something but what a complete tool! At least we won't have the tedious 'he has to start' debate for the next 3 games #htafc — Paul (@exslb1) June 28, 2020

Juninho Bacuna has had enough of us so much that he’s deliberately got himself sent off so he’s involved it no part of this embarrassment. Fair play. #HTAFC — Hotline (@HotlineHtafc) June 28, 2020

That’s the last time you’ll see Bacuna in a town shirt #htafc — JPB (@_brookyy37) June 28, 2020

Stupidity by Bacuna! What is the point in doing that!!!! Pretty much sums our afternoon up. #htafc — RyanHTAFC 💙 (@RyanHTAFC21) June 28, 2020

What an absolute idiot Bacuna #htafc — Charlie❤️ (@CharlieJKilner) June 28, 2020