‘Absolute hero’ – Plenty of QPR fans have rallied behind this 29-y/o after performance v Cardiff

Nahki Wells scored a hat-trick yesterday as Queens Park Rangers beat Cardiff City 6-1 in the Championship.

Three goals either side of half-time gave QPR their biggest league in over twenty years.

Wells headed QPR in-front after nine-minutes with Bright Osayi-Samuel scoring a brace before half-time.

The Bermudan then headed home again to make it four after the restart with Ebere Eze netting his 10th of the season, and Wells rounding Neil Etheridge to grab his 11th of the campaign, and his hat-trick on the night.

Will Vaulks added a disappointing consolation for Cardiff in injury time, tarnishing another wise perfect start to 2020 for Mark Warburton and his side.

Most expected Cardiff to continue their surge into the top-ten against an out-of-favour QPR last night, but out of nowhere the R’s put on their best display by far under Warburton.

Wells especially was class last night – he showed the traits that made him such a prospect all them years ago, constantly in the right place at the right time, and looking as dangerous and confident as ever.

Here we take a look at the best reactions from Twitter on Wells’ performance last night:


