‘Absolute hero’, ‘Legend’ – Many West Brom fans react to big Chris Brunt news

A number of West Brom supporters have been reacting to the latest confirmation from the Baggies that Chris Brunt has retired from football at the age of 36.

Brunt arrived back at the Hawthorns in March and has taken up a coaching role within the Baggies’ academy. That came after his last spell as a player with Bristol City was cut short this season through injury and with the 36-year-old electing to leave the club early, despite the fact he had a contract until the end of the campaign with the Robins in the Championship.

The Northern Ireland international was an excellent performer throughout his career that started off at Sheffield Wednesday. He then made the move to Hawthorns where he established himself as a club legend really for the way he performed consistently for the Baggies in his 13 seasons. Most of those were spent in the Premier League, but he did help them to promotion three times as well.

West Brom quiz: Does The Hawthorns have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Does The Hawthorns have a higher or lower capacity than the London Stadium? Higher Lower

The 36-year-old sits 13th in the all-time list of West Brom appearance makers having featured 421 times for them and also appearing in a club-record 269 Premier League matches. Brunt is sure to be remembered fondly in the history of the club, and he could go on to achieve more as a coach with the Baggies in the future.

West Brom confirmed his retirement on their official club website, and many supporters were quick to hail Brunt for his efforts for the club during his lengthy spell at the Hawthorns.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

We love you Brunty. You are a true Albion Legend. That left foot – all the goals and assists. You may not have been one of those 'kiss the badge' type players but whenever you played, we could always tell that you cared and it was genuine 🤍💙 — Bostin Boster 💙 (@bostinboster) May 28, 2021

Chris has been fantastic for the Albion & has been a real leader throughout. Happy retirement Chris — Jon Adaway (@jon_adaway) May 28, 2021

I know he was getting older but it was no coincidence that our demise in the prem was correlated with him playimg less and less. — Raman Sailopal (@RamanSailopal) May 28, 2021

It’s been over a decade since free kick against Everton and I don’t think I’ve seen a better goal live since — Albion (@AllAlbionAction) May 28, 2021

Club legend in my eyes and one of the nicest people you will ever meet….oh, and his left foot isn’t bad either!!! — Gemma Downes (@gemmadowneswba) May 28, 2021

Best left foot I can remember at WBA..

Fantastic leader and bloke..

Enjoy your retirement, Brunty.. — Andy Caulton (@AndyfromNewHamp) May 28, 2021

Favorite player EVER!!! — AllAlbionFans (@AllAlbionFans) May 28, 2021

Brunty, you’re an absolute hero and without doubt a club legend🙌🏼 Happy Retirement Chris — George Downes (@george_downes17) May 28, 2021