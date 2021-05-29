Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Absolute hero’, ‘Legend’ – Many West Brom fans react to big Chris Brunt news

Published

2 mins ago

on

A number of West Brom supporters have been reacting to the latest confirmation from the Baggies that Chris Brunt has retired from football at the age of 36.

Brunt arrived back at the Hawthorns in March and has taken up a coaching role within the Baggies’ academy. That came after his last spell as a player with Bristol City was cut short this season through injury and with the 36-year-old electing to leave the club early, despite the fact he had a contract until the end of the campaign with the Robins in the Championship.

The Northern Ireland international was an excellent performer throughout his career that started off at Sheffield Wednesday. He then made the move to Hawthorns where he established himself as a club legend really for the way he performed consistently for the Baggies in his 13 seasons. Most of those were spent in the Premier League, but he did help them to promotion three times as well.

The 36-year-old sits 13th in the all-time list of West Brom appearance makers having featured 421 times for them and also appearing in a club-record 269 Premier League matches. Brunt is sure to be remembered fondly in the history of the club, and he could go on to achieve more as a coach with the Baggies in the future.

West Brom confirmed his retirement on their official club website, and many supporters were quick to hail Brunt for his efforts for the club during his lengthy spell at the Hawthorns.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


