‘Absolute hero’, ‘Actually love this man’ – These Reading fans react to surprising player update

Andy Carroll recently joined Reading on a short-term deal until mid-January, and it has been said that he is being paid £1,000 a week.

The big striker would have been on huge money at Newcastle, West Ham and Liverpool at different points of his career, but he was out of contract in the summer and on the lookout for a new club for the current campaign.

A deal with the Royals was eventually agreed, with Carroll quickly making his mark for Veljko Paunovic’s side after scoring a wonderful goal in the win over Swansea this weekend.

And, according to The Athletic, the Berkshire outfit are paying the target man a modest sum, as they states he is on £1k a week due to restrictions from the EFL.

Can you remember the score from Reading’s last 15 opening day matches?

1 of 15 How did Steve Coppell's side get on against Middlesbrough on the opening day of the 06/07 Premier League season? 2-2 3-2 win 4-2 win 2-1 loss

They add that Carroll has been happy to play for that amount as he just wants to enjoy his football again, which has obviously gone down well with the Reading fans.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the surprising update from Twitter…

The Athletic tend to be spot on. And because of that, I actually love this man now. https://t.co/ZLZPMT71vx — Ben Thomas (@mrblthomas) November 29, 2021

This man is just class, I’d die for him https://t.co/vsgvCzcb89 — George (@1871_GS) November 29, 2021

If my maths is correct… It took Andy Carroll, who's on £1k p/w, five seconds on Saturday to control the ball, charge forward and score. So that goal technically cost Reading about 0.8p. Bargain 😉 https://t.co/9fYcimJ0BZ — The Tilehurst End (@TheTilehurstEnd) November 29, 2021

What an absolute hero playing for the love of the game shame a few more can't be like him urrrzzzz https://t.co/Lqfec4eWoc — Johnny Hunt (@Huntyroyal) November 29, 2021

It is good for Carroll, great for us. Gives him a chance to put himself back on the market, gives us goals to help us pull away from you-know-what. Unfortunately, if he does a good job, some other team will offer him a load more than that in January. — Martin (@mjtoal) November 29, 2021

He’s probably ok financially atm but fair play to the big man! — Andy Kemp (@andyjameskemp) November 29, 2021

Sign him up to the end of the season! — Badgerigarponytoni (@FriskyCartel) November 29, 2021