‘Absolute gem’, ‘What a signing’ – These fans react as Luton Town pull off transfer coup

Luton Town have won the race to sign Allan Campbell, with the midfielder joining from Motherwell.

The 23-year-old has been a consistent performer in the Scottish Premiership over the years and he progressed considerably in the past year, with his displays catching the eye.

Campbell’s contract was expiring in the summer, so a move did feel inevitable and a host of Championship clubs had been linked with the player. And, it’s Luton who secured the deal, with the transfer announced on their official site today.

Due to his age, the Steelmen were entitled to compensation and the two clubs have agreed an undisclosed fee to ensure a tribunal isn’t needed.

As you would expect, this news went down very well with the Hatters support, who expect big things from Campbell next season. Plus, it’s also a deal that promoted responses from fans of other clubs, who see this as a coup for Nathan Jones’ men.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


