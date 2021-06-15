‘Absolute gem’, ‘What a signing’ – These fans react as Luton Town pull off transfer coup

Luton Town have won the race to sign Allan Campbell, with the midfielder joining from Motherwell.

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Allan Campbell, who joins the Hatters on a permanent transfer from Motherwell!#COYH — LutonTown (@LutonTown) June 15, 2021

The 23-year-old has been a consistent performer in the Scottish Premiership over the years and he progressed considerably in the past year, with his displays catching the eye.

Campbell’s contract was expiring in the summer, so a move did feel inevitable and a host of Championship clubs had been linked with the player. And, it’s Luton who secured the deal, with the transfer announced on their official site today.

Due to his age, the Steelmen were entitled to compensation and the two clubs have agreed an undisclosed fee to ensure a tribunal isn’t needed.

As you would expect, this news went down very well with the Hatters support, who expect big things from Campbell next season. Plus, it’s also a deal that promoted responses from fans of other clubs, who see this as a coup for Nathan Jones’ men.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

he’s much better than you lot so count yourselves lucky to have him lads — ciaran🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@fulton_ciaran) June 15, 2021

Absolute gem of a player, yous are lucky to have him. Look after him 😭 — Charvey (@Charvey17) June 15, 2021

Far too good for a club like Luton. Will be brilliant for yous, always gives 120%! Boy is a player! — ᗪᑌᑎKᔕ (@DMM97____) June 15, 2021

Nanananananananana, Town are going up going up, town are going uppppp — matt (@matt39728060) June 15, 2021

Oh look at them replies 😍 What a signing! #LTFC https://t.co/3dGVE4TQGI — Lewis Williams (@LewisT_Williams) June 15, 2021

Proper signing for @LutonTown, that. Lots of clubs were in for Campbell. Really good squad being built at Kenilworth Road ahead of next season #COYH #LTFC https://t.co/gZQ3umO230 — Andy Ward (@AndyWardITV) June 15, 2021

Oi oi great signing this 👏 https://t.co/BkgVaFsexa — Luke Gregory (@LukexGregory) June 15, 2021