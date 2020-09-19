‘Absolute garbage’, ‘Get rid’ – Many Derby County fans unimpressed by defensive contribution

Many Derby County supporters have been suggesting that the Rams need to replace Craig Forsyth down the left-hand side of their defence following their 2-1 defeat at Luton Town on Saturday.

Forsyth has started the campaign as Derby’s first choice left-back following the departure of Max Lowe to Sheffield United, but the experienced 31-year-old looked off the pace throughout the ninety minutes at Luton and made a couple of crucial mistakes to help contribute to the Hatters’ goals.

It was not a performance that Forsyth would have wanted to produce on what was his 200th start for the Rams, and with Derby having allowed Lowe to leave the club they could be in need of adding to their options down the left-hand side of their defence before the window shuts.

Forsyth is still a very experienced and versatile player to have around the squad, but with Phillip Cocu’s side now having lost their opening two league matches they could be needing to make changes in the coming weeks.

One option could be to replace Forsyth from the start with Lee Buchanan, but the Rams could also look into the transfer market to reinforce down the left of their defence. That is what some of Derby’s supporters were calling for following the loss at Luton.

Here then, we take a look at what Derby fans made of Forsyth’s performance against Luton…

Literally no point in Craig Forsyth. Never stood where the left back is supposed to be. #dcfc — Dan (@Dan_Walls_) September 19, 2020

Get rid of Forsyth now! #dcfc — Matt Maplestone (@mattmaplestone) September 19, 2020

Imperative we strengthen at LB. Forsyth past it and Buchanan not quite there yet #dcfc — Chris (@buckers2011) September 19, 2020

In all honesty Forsyth is one of the worst defenders we've ever had. Absolute garbage week after week #dcfc #dcfcfans — M_Twedds (@Tweddds) September 19, 2020

How Craig Forsyth is still playing professional football is a question I ask every single time he plays #dcfc — Matt (@mattboggo01) September 19, 2020

The left hand side of our defence looks so weak with Forsyth there… Buchanan needs a chance before the window ends so we can try and strengthen if we need too… #dcfc — Derby County Statistics (@DerbyStatistics) September 19, 2020

Hate to slate players But for me Forsyth’s time is up for me he’s gone from reliable to very unreliable rapidly #dcfc — birdie (@adambirdie) September 19, 2020