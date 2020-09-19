Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Absolute garbage’, ‘Get rid’ – Many Derby County fans unimpressed by defensive contribution

Published

9 mins ago

on

Many Derby County supporters have been suggesting that the Rams need to replace Craig Forsyth down the left-hand side of their defence following their 2-1 defeat at Luton Town on Saturday.

Forsyth has started the campaign as Derby’s first choice left-back following the departure of Max Lowe to Sheffield United, but the experienced 31-year-old looked off the pace throughout the ninety minutes at Luton and made a couple of crucial mistakes to help contribute to the Hatters’ goals.

It was not a performance that Forsyth would have wanted to produce on what was his 200th start for the Rams, and with Derby having allowed Lowe to leave the club they could be in need of adding to their options down the left-hand side of their defence before the window shuts.

Forsyth is still a very experienced and versatile player to have around the squad, but with Phillip Cocu’s side now having lost their opening two league matches they could be needing to make changes in the coming weeks.

One option could be to replace Forsyth from the start with Lee Buchanan, but the Rams could also look into the transfer market to reinforce down the left of their defence. That is what some of Derby’s supporters were calling for following the loss at Luton.

Here then, we take a look at what Derby fans made of Forsyth’s performance against Luton…


