Birmingham City

‘Has to go’ – Many Birmingham fans assess key figure’s position after they slump to another defeat

Published

47 mins ago

on

Birmingham City slumped to their fourth defeat in their last five games against Preston North End last night and many Blues fans have been left assessing the position of Aitor Karanka. 

The Spanish coach took charge in the summer and has not had the easiest of starts to life at St Andrew’s, with a barren recent run seeing his side pick up just one win in their last nine games.

Birmingham may have felt they’d turned the tide with their 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough on the weekend but the same issues reared their head against Preston last night.

The Blues have scored just once in their last five games and despite dominating possession against Alex Neil’s side, they were unable to find the back of the net meaning Scott Sinclair’s goal in the 61st minute proved decisive.

Last night’s result leaves Karanka’s side three places and six points above the relegation zone, though with the bottom three sides all having at least two games in hand over them that gap could close quickly.

Pressure is starting to build on the Spanish coach at the Birmingham club and it seems patience is starting to run out among supporters, with many taking to Twitter to assess his position.

Read their reaction here:


