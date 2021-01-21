‘Has to go’ – Many Birmingham fans assess key figure’s position after they slump to another defeat

Birmingham City slumped to their fourth defeat in their last five games against Preston North End last night and many Blues fans have been left assessing the position of Aitor Karanka.

The Spanish coach took charge in the summer and has not had the easiest of starts to life at St Andrew’s, with a barren recent run seeing his side pick up just one win in their last nine games.

Birmingham may have felt they’d turned the tide with their 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough on the weekend but the same issues reared their head against Preston last night.

The Blues have scored just once in their last five games and despite dominating possession against Alex Neil’s side, they were unable to find the back of the net meaning Scott Sinclair’s goal in the 61st minute proved decisive.

Last night’s result leaves Karanka’s side three places and six points above the relegation zone, though with the bottom three sides all having at least two games in hand over them that gap could close quickly.

7 of these 18 facts about Birmingham City boss Aitor Karanka are fake – Can you identify which ones aren’t true?

1 of 18 Karanka was born in 1973? True Fake

Pressure is starting to build on the Spanish coach at the Birmingham club and it seems patience is starting to run out among supporters, with many taking to Twitter to assess his position.

Read their reaction here:

@karanka Now has a 3.7% WORSE win ratio than Steve Cotterill after the same number of games before he left (27). Progress @xuandongren ? #notapennymoreblues #BCFC pic.twitter.com/6vaiabT4Ow — RK (@RK31_KRO) January 20, 2021

Lose to Coventry then I think Karanka will seriously be under pressure #bcfc — Brummie Al (@BluenoseRoyal) January 20, 2021

bye Karanka — Milo (@Jota_PPP) January 20, 2021

Still not convinced by Karanka's tactics. Really think that they're woefully outdated and our players would suit what Preston are doing to us. Fluid, can go from attack to counter attack and 3 men on the shoulder. Karanka's clueless with that, but football has evolved. #BCFC — Matt🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@MattJewsbury) January 20, 2021

Karanka is a fraud #BCFC — Brummagem (@goodoldBrum) January 20, 2021

Karanka logic: Bring on juke, threat in the air. Take off 2 wingers that cross the ball. Absolute fraud #bcfc — Joe Wathen (@JoeWathen14) January 20, 2021

Disgrace. Preston far better second half KARANKA needs to do one and so does DONG REN. home form is embarrassing — Gilharry (@Gilharry2) January 20, 2021