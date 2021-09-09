‘Absolute farce’, ‘Shambolic’ – These Birmingham City fans react as off-field update issued

There may be a feel-good factor around Birmingham City due to the club’s start to the season and some of the transfer business that has been conducted – but nothing is ever perfect.

And that’s what Blues supporters have found out with some unable to return to St. Andrew’s to witness the likes of Tahith Chong and Ryan Woods in action for the first time yet.

That is because due to structural issues that were assessed before the season kicked off, the Kop and Tilton stands of the stadium have forced to be shut for the opening two home matches of the campaign.

It has restricted Birmingham’s attendances to around the 10,000 mark with season ticket holders going into a ballot to determine who could attend which of the Blues’ first two home games.

The club were hoping to have more fans back in the ground – specifically in the Upper Tilton stand – for the visit of Derby County tomorrow night and a new update has been issued.

A structural engineer has signed-off on the repair work done to the Upper Tilton stand, however it still has to be approved by the local authority’s Safety Advisory Group, who have requested more information on safety grounds and will review it as a matter of urgency.

Birmingham will know by 5pm at the latest today as to whether or not the Upper Tilton will be open for the visit of Wayne Rooney’s side tomorrow night and if they do not get their safety certificate then the club have announced that they will ‘regrettably’ have to return to a balloting system just 24 hours before the match.

The announcement has sparked as expected an irate reaction from Blues fans – check out what they have been saying.

