Preston North End continue high-flying start to the campaign with new man Liam Millar stealing the headlines.

The Lilywhites have stunned the competition so far this season with a six-game unbeaten run, the only team in the division to not suffer defeat so far this term.

Ryan Lowe's side drew to Bristol City on the opening weekend before successive victories against Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Swansea City, Stoke City and Plymouth Argyle put themselves top of the pile after the first international break.

The Lancashire outfit, therefore, sit on 16 points while boasting the best defensive return in the division, conceding just four times and keeping two clean sheets in their remarkable run.

A relatively busy transfer window, no transition period has been required with Liam Millar the latest star to come into the fold and show what he can do in a Preston shirt.

Preston North End - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Milutin Osmajic Cadiz CF Permanent Mads Frokjaer-Jensen Odense BK Permanent Jack Whatmough Wigan Athletic Permanent Duane Holmes Huddersfield Town Permanent Will Keane Wigan Athletic Permanent Layton Stewart Liverpool Permanent Calvin Ramsay Liverpool Loan Liam Millar FC Basel Loan

Who is Liam Millar?

A product of the Fulham and Liverpool academy, the Canadian international enjoyed loan spells with Kilmarnock and Charlton Athletic, before making the permanent switch to FC Basel in 2021.

The 23-year-old flourished in his first season in Switzerland, recording seven goals and two assists as RotBlau finished second in the top flight.

While boasting European experience with ten appearances in last season's Europa Conference League campaign, his output in the final third faltered with just one assist in 15 starts.

Looking to recover old form and pick up regular game time, Millar has since joined Preston North End on a season-long loan and has made an instant impact at Deepdale.

What has Adrian Clarke said about Liam Millar?

Another impressive performance last time out against Plymouth, the debutant caught the eye of Adrian Clarke and was certainly impressed by his first appearance.

Speaking on the What the EFL?! podcast, he said: "This match was all about the debut of Liam Millar, a Canadian international, he came in at left wing-back and I think that has maybe been a slight problem position for Preston in recent times.

"I know that they have used Robbie Brady, it feels like a lot of different players at left wing-back down the years. A lot of centre halves have been plugged in there to do a job to add balance, but this guy looks to have a bit more about him, he’s more of a winger than a full back and he just had an absolute fairytale. He produced the assist for the opener, scored the second which was a brilliant goal… it was really smooth from Liam Millar.

"Later on in the game he goes around on the outside, puts a beautiful ball into the box and there’s a great chance for the new striker Osmajić and it’s an excellent save to deny him.

"Liam Millar, just tremendous, and I think that will make a big difference because you’ve got Potts on the other side who’s got power and pace, and he’s more attacking than he is defensive, so you’ve got two guys out wide now who can really go out there and hurt opposition teams."

What will Millar bring do Preston?

After a display of class and creativity down the left-hand side, Millar will certainly add an extra level of attacking impetus into the Preston lineup.

A winger by trade, Millar will be eager to push up the field and force the answer himself or whip dangerous balls into the area to pick out the towering forwards in Will Keane and new man Milutin Osmajić.

Furthermore, it allows the likes of Andrew Hughes to return more of a conventional role and allow Lowe to avoid a square pegs in round holes situation as much as possible, despite this being a relatively new role for Millar himself.

However, it will be crucial the emerging Kian Best is not cast to the sidelines in the wake of his arrival with the 18-year-old impressing in his breakthrough campaign. At worst, it provides the Preston manager with options and depth, particularly as we head into a busy period of fixtures where quality options will be required throughout the team if North End are to maintain their strong start to the season.