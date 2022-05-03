“Absolute failed experiment” – Coventry City fan pundit rips into 2021/22 recruit

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City have not had a bad season under the management of Mark Robins although the play-offs proved to be a step too far for them in the end.

However, they will certainly be keen to build on that next season and attempt to push for the top six, in the hope of making it to the top flight.

To achieve this, they will need to make sure they recruit well over summer and sign players who will add something to the side.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Coventry City fan pundit Neil Littlewood who he would name as his side’s flop of the season this year: “Flop of the season, this is easy: Bright Enobakhare.

“Coming in with such fanfare that we brought him back and he made one appearance in the Carabao Cup against Northampton and was poor.

“He was brought in to take the burden off Callum O’Hare, be that creative, exciting player in the number ten role and was an absolute failed experiment.

“There was lots of clamour of Coventry fans asking where he was and when he signed there was a lot of talk about how he was going to fire us into the play-offs. Like I say, gone by Christmas.

“So flop of the season: Bright Enobakhare.”

The ultimate Coventry City end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 1. Who scored the Sky Blues' first Championship goal of the season? Viktor Gyökeres Ben Sheaf Kyle McFadzean Ian Maatsen

The Verdict:

Unfortunately for both parties, the signing of Enobakhare didn’t work out as hoped this season after he ended up making just one appearance and leaving the club in December.

You can see why fans may have been hopeful when the player was initially announced as he made 18 appearances and scored six goals for the Sky Blues when he joined on loan back in the 2018-19 season.

However, things have clearly changed and the two were not so compatible this time round meaning his departure was completely understandable and justifiable.

This should be a warning for Coventry to keep looking forward, though, when recruiting this season rather that trying to reprise a player who is not the same as he was.