‘Absolute dynamite’, ‘Sensational’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react as star shines in Swansea City victory

Published

2 mins ago

on

Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest claimed a satisfying 4-1 victory over the Welshman’s former club Swansea City yesterday afternoon to boost their promotion chances further.

The 41-year-old returned to his former club for the first time as an opposition manager since his departure from the Swansea.com Stadium at the end of July – and certainly didn’t come away from his home nation empty-handed.

Forest were lucky not to fall behind in the first half when Joel Piroe missed a golden opportunity to put the hosts 1-0 up – and were punished just three minutes after the interval when Watford loanee Philip Zinckernagel rifled the ball home from 18 years.

They doubled their advantage through Lewis Grabban in the 50th minute, though Piroe did redeem himself just after the hour mark as he grabbed a consolation to give the Welsh outfit some much-needed hope.

But those hopes were dashed by a ruthless East Midlands side, with Brennan Johnson all but sealing the points just six minutes after Swansea halved the deficit and Cafu striking deep into stoppage time to rub salt into the wound for Russell Martin’s men.

Despite a superb second-half attacking masterclass from the Reds though, it was Djed Spence who emerged from the game with a huge amount of credit, playing an instrumental part in the second half and defending admirably in the face of the Swans’ dominance of possession.

But how did Forest fans rate the 21-year-old loanee’s performance?

Well, it was a pretty clear verdict and with this, we take a look at a selection of responses from the second-tier side’s fans to his display on Twitter.


