Luton Town managed to secure all three points in their showdown with Middlesbrough last night in the Championship.

Despite the fact that both sides have already qualified for the play-offs, yesterday's encounter at Kenilworth Road proved to be an exciting encounter.

Middlesbrough opened the scoring in the 40th minute as Cameron Archer latched onto a pass from Matt Crooks before taking the ball past Ethan Horvath and slotting it into an empty net.

Following the break, Luton levelled proceedings in front of their own supporters.

Alfie Doughty's corner was headed into the back of the net by Tom Lockyer.

The Hatters were then handed a chance to take the lead when Zack Steffen was adjudged to have fouled Carlton Morris in the penalty area.

Morris stepped up to convert the spot-kick for Luton as he took his overall goal tally for the season to 20.

Luton went on to secure victory as they managed to see off some late pressure from Middlesbrough.

As a result of this triumph, the Hatters extended the gap between them and Boro in the league standings to four points.

What have fans had to say about the decision to award Carlton Morris a penalty in this clash?

The outcome of this fixture has been overshadowed somewhat by the controversy surrounding the penalty call involving Morris.

After Sky Sports shared a video of the incident on Twitter, many fans have offered their thoughts on this decision.

These supporters were not pleased with the decision to award a penalty for this incident.

Meanwhile, these fans have called for Morris to be banned for his role in the penalty call.

Could Luton and Middlesbrough face each other again in the play-offs later this year?

Given that both of these sides are set to compete in the play-offs next month, they will both fancy their chances of reaching the final.

The Hatters have accumulated 13 more points than the side that currently occupy sixth-place in the league standings (Sunderland).

Boro meanwhile have won 18 of the 28 league games that they have participated in with Michael Carrick at the helm and are set to avoid Luton in the semi-finals of this upcoming competition.

Whereas the play-offs are known for drama and surprise results, there is a good chance that Middlesbrough will get the chance to avenge their recent defeat to Luton at Wembley Stadium on May 27th.