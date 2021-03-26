‘Absolute disgrace’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react as Neil Warnock decision is made

Middlesbrough’s trip to Swansea City earlier this month saw some controversial decisions made by referee Gavin Ward – ones that Boro boss Neil Warnock wasn’t particularly impressed by.

The away side were denied an equaliser early in the second half as Marc Bola’s strike was struck off as Yannick Bolasie was adjudged to have committed a foul in the build-up.

Boro did eventually get their equaliser in stoppage time through Sam Morsy, but just when it looked like they’d travel back to Teesside with a point, Ward pointed to the spot in favour of the Swans as George Saville was adjudged to have taken out Jake Bidwell.

Andre Ayew converted in the 97th minute and it left Warnock furious post-match, confronting Ward on the pitch with a number of his players and he then went on a furious rant on Sky Sports berating the quality of the officials.

Warnock said his side were ‘let down’ by officials once again and suggested that none of the referees at Championship level are good enough – and then further suggested that Swansea were getting big decisions in their favour as manager Steve Cooper’s father – Keith – was a former top flight referee.

You could instantly tell what would follow in the weeks to come, and Warnock was eventually charged by the FA, and his official punishment has now been set as a fine of £7,000 for ‘multiple breaches of FA Rule E3’ after he implied bias and brought the game into disrepute.

Boro have been on the receiving end of some poor decisions this season and their fans believe Warnock is being punished simply for telling the truth – check out their reaction to the decision to fine the 72-year-old.

This is an absolute outrage. Why is the football family not ranting and raving about this as much as they do about VAR? Warnock was just stating what people were thinking and protecting his players. How much has the fraudulent ref been fined? GS — Gary Stevens (@GaryStevens1962) March 26, 2021

Set up a go fund me and I’ll donate £1 along with 6’999 more people — 🥷🏼 (@Bengoodall2003) March 26, 2021

Absolute disgrace from the FA — Kuy (@AlfieKuy) March 26, 2021

Assume the ref has been fined the same then??? — Matthew Bye (@MatthewBye13) March 26, 2021

How dare he criticise a referee who clearly can’t do the job. — The Demon (@demonbalor2020) March 26, 2021

Hope he refuses to pay — Kevin (@Kevinho_2) March 26, 2021

Disgraceful. — Travis Dixon (@MFCTRAV) March 26, 2021

Fined for speaking the truth….The EFL are absolute wrongens 🙃 https://t.co/VX205BNDKQ — Chris Woods (@Chris_Woods28) March 26, 2021