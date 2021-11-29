‘Absolute disgrace’, ‘Joke’ – Many Sunderland fans fume following announcement

Sunderland’s League One tie with promotion rivals Wycombe has been selected for Sky Sports coverage and moved to a lunchtime kick-off, which has drawn a furious reaction from fans of the North East club.

Wycombe are third as things stand while Lee Johnson’s side are three points back in fifth, though they do have two games in hand over the Chairboys.

The two sides will both hope to be in the automatic promotion spots by the time the spring rolls around and with things already tight at the top of the table, the game at Adams Park in January could prove vital.

Sunderland beat Gareth Ainsworth’s team 3-1 at the Stadium of Light back in August and their supporters will no doubt be hoping to see the Black Cats complete a clean sweep against them in just over a months time.

However, the club announced today that the game on the 8th of January has been selected for live broadcast and will now kick-off at 12.30pm rather than 3pm.

That will mean a very early start for many of the Sunderland fans looking to make the 270+ mile trip down to Wycombe from the North East on the Saturday.

Unsurprisingly, that’s not gone down well with supporters and many have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration.

Football is for the fans and all that🥴 https://t.co/ywCRo7D9yq — LT🇸🇱🇬🇧 (@Lt_wafc) November 29, 2021

Disgraceful again from Sky no thought for the fans https://t.co/qytK9olben — Stephen McGuire (@stevemcguire96) November 29, 2021

12:30 kick off in Wycombe, football is for the fans though https://t.co/1Ep8vttU7f — Han (@xhannahanderson) November 29, 2021

12:30 kick off….. 6 hour trip…. for the fans. https://t.co/YRJ66aaJq6 — Lee (@LJM98) November 29, 2021

12.30 on a Saturday away at Wycombe, but football is for the fans eh https://t.co/UtbklEqO46 — Owen (@Owen98N) November 29, 2021

Nice and early 5am departure time now for all those going. Cracking decision from those in charge once again… #SAFC https://t.co/DuUdlwC0Eg — Speak Sunderland (@SpeakSAFC) November 29, 2021