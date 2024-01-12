Highlights The Reading hierarchy has come under criticism for their treatment of staff and cost-cutting measures, leading to departures and a lack of funds.

The club is facing significant financial challenges and the owner is actively working to secure a sale, but finding a buyer is a time-consuming process.

Despite positive on-field performances, Reading remains in a precarious position in the league and may be forced to sell key players to address their financial issues.

Pundit Jobi McAnuff has slammed the Reading hierarchy amid the club's ongoing ownership issues.

There have been further alarming developments at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in recent weeks, with coaches Andrew Sparkes and Eddie Niedzwiecki departing, along with a number of staff in the academy as part of cost-cutting measures, while kitchen staff have left the Bearwood training ground and players can no longer stay overnight in hotels for away games due to a lack of funds.

In an update to supporters on the club's official website on Thursday, CEO Dayong Pang said that "the club is currently facing significant financial challenges that have unfortunately compelled us to make some very tough decisions", and while he confirmed that owner Dai Yongge is "actively working to secure the sale of the club", he admitted that "finding a buyer is a time-consuming and laborious process".

With little sign of an imminent takeover, the Royals could be forced to cash in on a number of key players this month, with The Athletic claiming the likes of Nelson Abbey, Tom Holmes, Tyler Bindon and Charlie Savage could be sold if their valuations are met.

Despite their off-field issues, it has been a positive few weeks for Reading on the pitch, and they are unbeaten in their last six league games, but they remain 21st in the League One table, three points from safety following a four-point deduction.

League One Table (As it stands January 8th) Team P GD Pts 17 Burton Albion 26 -14 28 18 Wigan Athletic 25 5 27 19 Cambridge United 24 -11 27 20 Exeter City 25 -19 26 21 Reading 25 -7 23 22 Cheltenham Town 25 -15 23 23 Carlisle United 26 -17 20 24 Fleetwood Town 25 -23 18

The Royals are back in action when they host Port Vale on Saturday, and there is likely to be further protest action during the game.

McAnuff: Reading's current situation is embarrassing

Former Reading captain McAnuff expressed his sadness at the Royals' plight, and he criticised the ownership for their treatment of staff.

"Yeah we are (in full crisis club territory), and it's such a shame because the football side of it is clearly something that is horrible to see in terms of the slide, the fans are having to deal with situations," McAnuff told the BBC's Football Daily podcast.

"But when you look at my time at Reading, it was always a football club that treated people the right way, whether you were a fan, whether you were the chef, whether you were the kitman, whoever it was, whether you weren't a star player, everyone was on a level where everyone understood what the club was about.

"For me, that is the saddest thing when I look at Reading, that has been lost.

"The way that they're treating people, they went and did all the redundancies in the academy just before Christmas and I'm like, 'come on, realistically, could you not have waited?'

"I know they're going to say say we haven't got money, we haven't got this, we haven't got that, and the way that hierarchy is treating employees of that football club is nothing short of embarrassing.

"It is just an absolute disgrace."

What next for Reading?

The situation at Reading is becoming increasingly concerning.

While Pang reassured supporters in his statement this week that Yongge is attempting to sell the club, there does not seem to be much progress on a takeover.

With staff being made redundant, and the prospect of significant player sales this month, it is difficult not to fear for the future of the Royals, particularly considering that the two other clubs Yongge has owned, Beijing Renhe and KSV Roeselare, are no longer in existence.

There is no doubt that a sale of the club is desperately needed, and Reading fans will hope that a solution can be found as soon as possible.