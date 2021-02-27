A number of Derby County supporters have been bemoaning the performance of midfielder Jason Knight during the Rams’ 1-1 draw at home against rivals Nottingham Forest on Friday night.

Wayne Rooney’s side headed into the game looking to continue their strong recent form, after bouncing back from a 2-1 defeat at Watford to beat Huddersfield Town in midweek. The Rams looked like they were going to fall to a defeat for most of the second period after falling behind, but Colin Kazim-Richards’ excellent strike was enough to earn them a point.

One player though who endured more of a difficult evening for the Rams was Knight, with the midfielder having been guilty of missing a major chance for Derby in the first half. The 20-year-old also looked off of his usual quality on the ball and looked a little off the pace at times.

Knight was wasteful in possession at times losing the ball on 12 occasions and maintaining a passing accuracy of just 72% (Sofascore). He did keep going throughout and never gave up and managed to win two tackles. However, this was a night when the midfielder was below the levels of performance he has consistently shown he is capable of.

Many Derby fans bemoaned Knight’s performance and lack of quality that he was able to display on the night. With one supporter even suggesting he has been below par for the last few matches now.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Knight having an absolute disaster #dcfc — MB (@11_michaelb) February 26, 2021

Knight having a tough spell last 2 or 3 games. Not unexpected when you rely so much on a young player! #dcfc — SimonW (@SimonW_69) February 26, 2021

Knight is having an absolute shocker tonight 🤦🏻‍♂️ #dcfc — Gary Mason (@gmason1408) February 26, 2021

Jason Knight has been poor for the last 6/7 games #dcfc — Adam Fisher (@AdamFisher02) February 26, 2021

Think we've gone flat cos the players don't know how they going to get back into it, it's too much sideways and back, knight shinnie bird I see no creativity there, #dcfcfans #dcfc — schoey (@daddyfook) February 26, 2021

Yet another robbed point that will mask over all of our problems. Wisdom, Knight and Shinnie uncharacteristically shocking tonight. Jozwiak has 0 end product, his fee being what people are clinging onto. We’re going nowhere with Max Bird playing, he’ll be at Burton soon #dcfc — DCFCHub (@DcfcHub) February 26, 2021