‘Absolute diamond’, ‘Top man’ – These Leeds United fans are heaping praise on Kalvin Phillips following club update

Kalvin Phillips has been nominated for the award of Player in the Community for the third year in a row after his efforts to connect Leeds United to the local community in a host of ways.

The 24-year-old has been an integral part of the Leeds United side since he broke into the first team back in the 2014/15 season, growing in ability and confidence up until the appointment of Marcelo Bielsa saw his performance levels skyrocket towards a potential call-up to the England squad.

Having grown up in the city and as a big Leeds fan, it is clear that the club means a lot to Phillips and he has helped to repay this with a lot of work within the community, unsurprisingly seeing him propelled to fan-favourite status over the past two seasons.

Working closely with the Leeds United Foundation, Phillips has been involved in a number of initiatives helping with charity-based work along with other work that visiting a number of establishments to work with a number of local football teams and primary schools to help boost participation.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Phillips was obviously pleased with the nomination but more pleased that his work is impacting a lot of people’s lives for the better. He stated: “If I have the ability to possibly impact somebody’s life for the better, whether it is inspiring them, making someone feel special or listened to or just putting a smile on someone’s face when they might be going through a difficult time, then I want to do that as much as possible.

“I grew up in Leeds and have been at the club for as long as I can remember so I think that makes it even more important for me to give back to the community, if it’s just visiting kids at a local school, taking part in one of the projects with the Foundation or supporting a Leeds United family or local charity.

“I really enjoy meeting new people from different backgrounds and listening to their stories, if by just getting involved in these initiatives I can help to make a difference then I want to continue doing that.”

As Phillips was already regarded as a fan-favourite, it was no surprise that fans were quick to heap praise on him after he was recognised for such a great accolade…

Gets our vote, seems such a genuine person. Came to our presentation day and despite being ‘befriended’ by some of our ladies Rounders team members, he was more than happy to sign all the kids t-shirts and pose for endless photos. — Beeston Juniors FC (@BeestonJrsFC) March 3, 2020

Are these Leeds United facts true or false?

1 of 15 Leeds United were founded in 1919. True False

Top player and top man. — Martin Collinson (@redskinsfanuk) March 3, 2020

Hope he wins. Lovely guy does so much outside of his player role. Xx — pauline Thompson (@Apothecary2019) March 3, 2020

Absolute diamond this kid. pic.twitter.com/FRL41gv7tu — Lee Foster (@Fozmeister1) March 3, 2020

well deserved — Kukkaburra Kid (@AndrewGaunt10) March 3, 2020

Jogador 🙏👍 — Pedro (@MaregaGoaI) March 3, 2020