EFL pundit Keith Andrews admitted he was shocked by Sheffield Wednesday's 4-0 defeat to Peterborough United in their League One play-off semi-final on Friday night.

Posh secured an emphatic victory over the Owls at the Weston Homes Stadium, despite the 19-point gap between the teams in the table during the regular season.

Peterborough took the lead in the 19th minute when Will Vaulks' poor clearance fell to Jack Taylor, whose shot somehow made it past Cameron Dawson before Joe Ward's deflected strike doubled the advantage before half time.

The hosts added a third just after the break when Kwame Poku headed home from Ephron Mason-Clark's cross and made it four with eight minutes remaining when Jonson Clarke-Harris nodded in from close range.

It could have been worse for Wednesday, with Dawson making a crucial save from Poku in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

No team has ever turned around more than a two-goal deficit in play-off history, underlining the size of the task facing the Owls in the second leg at Hillsborough on Thursday night.

What did Keith Andrews say?

While he believes Wednesday were unlucky to be on the receiving end of such a comprehensive defeat, Andrews revealed his surprise at the performance of Darren Moore's side.

"I wasn't anticipating this," he said on Sky Sports, quoted via The Star. "I really wasn't. Peterborough grew into the game as it wore on, but it was a shell-shocking experience for Sheffield Wednesday and how clinical Peterborough were… The pace caused them so much trouble. It was just an absolute demolition.

"But on the balance of chances, Wednesday will be disappointed with the scoreline. It probably doesn't reflect truly the game but Peterborough were clinical."

Will Sheffield Wednesday beat Peterborough United in the second leg?

Given their strong home record, the Owls have a chance of beating Posh in the second leg, but it is unlikely any victory will be enough to make it to Wembley.

Andrews is right that Wednesday did have their chances on Friday night, with Michael Smith, Callum Paterson and Michael Ihiekwe all going close, while they were arguably unlucky not to be awarded a penalty when Marvin Johnson's strike hit Ronnie Edwards' arm on the line.

But it was a poor defensive performance from the Owls and as Andrews says, it was shocking to see them produce such a disappointing performance in the biggest game of the season.

It will be difficult on Thursday night and as they will need to push for goals, it will leave spaces which could be ruthlessly exploited by the pace in Posh's attack.

Wednesday do have the quality to get themselves back in the game, but they have given themselves too much of a mountain to climb.