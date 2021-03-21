‘Absolute colossus’, ‘Outstanding’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to defender’s display v Barnsley

A number of Sheffield Wednesday fans have been hailing the performance of defender Osaze Urhoghide following the Owls’ vital 2-1 win away at Barnsley on Saturday.

Darren Moore’s side headed into the game needing to take all three points to give themselves a chance of survival. They managed to pick up a much-needed win against a Barnsley side who had taken 28 points from a possible 30 heading into the fixture. It was a performance that should give a little bit of hope that they can pull off a great escape.

One player who was instrumental to the victory for the Owls was Urhoghide, with the defender having been in excellent form for Moore’s side throughout and preventing Barnsley from taking advantage of getting the ball forwards which is a key part of their game. The 20-year-old showed a great maturity and managed to keep his side solid for most of the game.

Urhoghide managed to make an impressive eight clearances, four tackles and two interceptions, as well as winning 11 aerial duels and five ground duels (Sofascore). It was a near faultless display from the defender who looks to have a very bright future whatever happens with the Owls this campaign and they will be just hoping they can keep hold of him.

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans were quick to heap praise on the defender after the win and suggest that the Owls need to do all that they can to try and keep him at the football club.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Osaze Urhoghide was unbelievable today, in a massive game aswell, class player with a top future. #swfc — 🦉🥶 (@WindassEra) March 20, 2021

How good was Urhoghide today btw. Absolute colossus. 🔵⚪ #swfc — ⒶⒶ 🦉 (@ANDYOWL82) March 20, 2021

Good that!! MOM a few to choose from but Rhodes and Urhoghide deserve special mentions! 👏🏼👏🏼 Same again please! #swfc — Tracy Gibson (@babygibbo) March 20, 2021

Urhoghide is going to be a good player. Shame we will probably lose him for free #swfc — Karl Booth (@kboothy82) March 20, 2021

Urhoghide seems to impress each match #SWFC — Owls Football (@OwlsFooty) March 20, 2021

Urhoghide OUTSTANDING btw👏🏼 — Matt Herrington (@m_herrington11) March 20, 2021

Still think going down but why they not played like that more often ? Urhoghide was class — Overrising (@northstandrich) March 20, 2021

Give Urhoghide whatever he wants — Conor Heald (@CDAH_99) March 20, 2021