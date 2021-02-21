Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bolton Wanderers

‘Absolute class’, ‘Stay forever’ – These Bolton fans are loving recent performance of 25-year-old

Published

6 mins ago

on

Bolton Wanderers are on the charge up the League Two table after what could be described as an under-par season up until the end of January.

Ian Evatt was facing the wrath of Trotters fans earlier in the season as the team were still in a lowly place of 20th after 11 games, and at the beginning of February Wanderers were still in 19th position.

But they’ve now gone on a five-game unbeaten run, including a midweek victory over Mansfield Town where they were 2-0 down with 78 minutes gone, only to produce a remarkable comeback.

The good form continued on their travels once again on Saturday as the long trip down to Southend was a profitable one, with Wanderers taking three points back to the North West thanks to a solitary Shaun Miller goal.

Are you Bolton Wanderers mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20

Who did Bolton play on the opening day?

Things seem to have taken a turn for the better since one particular man has come into the fold though and that is Declan John.

Bolton have taken the 25-year-old on loan for the rest of the season from Swansea City, and the left-back is proving himself to be the real star of Evatt’s system.

Since John made his debut for Bolton, they’ve won four games and drawn once.

John himself has scored twice in that time and after reacting on Twitter to their latest victory, the Wales international has been showered in praise by jubilant Wanderers fans.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Absolute class’, ‘Stay forever’ – These Bolton fans are loving recent performance of 25-year-old

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: