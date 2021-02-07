‘Absolute class’ – Many Preston fans impressed with player who Alex Neil thinks ‘bullied’ Rotherham United

Preston North End slumped to a disappointing defeat at home yesterday as Rotherham United won for the third time in a row on the road.

Paul Warne’s men ran out 2-1 winners at Deepdale, with an own goal from Joe Rafferty after just 17 seconds giving the Millers a fantastic start.

First half substitute Ben Wiles doubled the advantage on 55 minutes, before Ched Evans halved the deficit ten minutes later from close range.

That was as good as it got though for North End, with Alex Neil’s substitutes failing to make an impact in the chase to grab an equaliser.

North End are a team in transition right now following the sales of Ben Pearson, Darnell Fisher and Ben Davies, and they handed out starts to three players for the first time.

Loanees Liam Lindsay and Anthony Gordon came into the team and not long after turning his temporary Deepdale move into a permanent one, Ched Evans made his first full appearance for the Lilywhites.

The signing of Evans from Fleetwood was widely panned at the time, with North End fans not being able to understand why Neil would want to sign a 32-year-old striker from League One who had scored just five times this season.

But Evans proved his qualities against Rotherham, with his link-up play with the attacking midfielders being a highlight and of course he got on the scoresheet in the second half.

PNE fans have been reacting to the performance of the player that Neil believes ‘bullied‘ Rotherham’s defence, check out some of the comments below.

Unbelievable today. Really making me eat my own words, long may it continue — Jack 👁️⃤ (@pnefctucker) February 6, 2021

Played well. Great up front. Shame certain people form opinions based on the media. — Alan Baldwin (@albalders39) February 6, 2021

Needs to start from now on, was very effective today — PR4PNE⚪️ (@0161ppr) February 6, 2021

Absolutely class today well done — Dimm1234 (@Dimm12341) February 6, 2021

Man of match by a country mile 👏 — Ricky Thomason 🦉 (@rick_thomason95) February 6, 2021

Very well played ched — TIAR (@Wrighty_PNE26) February 6, 2021

Was a lot more effective than Riis but no one wants to hear that — bitcoin chris (@remember28thJan) February 6, 2021

Yeah must admit I didn’t agree with the signing as I didn’t think he was good enough, but if he carries it on I’m happy to be proven wrong — James (@Infoball2) February 6, 2021

He brought a sorely missed presence and link/hold up play at a level I can't recall seeing since Hugill. More of that and the contributions from Molumby and Gordon please! — Goose (@twiteringgoose) February 6, 2021

Best centre forward performance we've seen for a little while. — Josh Taylor (@joshtt2) February 6, 2021